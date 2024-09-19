HT Auto
Auto recap, Sept 18: Hyundai Alcazar review, Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch…

Updated on: 19 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM
  • Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.

HT Auto delivers prompt updates regarding important occurrences in the automotive sectors of India and around the world. In light of the many recent transformations within the automotive industry, the following is a brief overview of the major developments from Wednesday, September 18.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar drive review

The latest Hyundai Alcazar remains a good option to drive but with all the feature additions now on the inside, it is promising to make you consider hiring a chauffeur. HT Auto team drove the newly updated version of the Alcazar to review it.

New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB's India launch confirmed

The new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB made its India debut recently and the luxury sedan will now arrive as early as next month. Mercedes-Benz India has confirmed that the new-gen E-Class LWB will be launched on October 9, 2024. Bookings for the new offering have commenced at dealerships while deliveries will begin in a few weeks after the launch. The new E-Class gets a comprehensive update coming closer than ever to the larger S-Class.

Triumph unveils new Speed Twin 1200 RS

(Also read: Triumph announces updates to Speed Twin 1200, unveils new Speed Twin 1200 RS)

Triumph Motorcycles is gearing up to revamp its Speed Twin lineup with two new models. The British motorcycle manufacturer has just announced updates to the Speed Twin 1200 as well as the launch of the all-new Speed Twin 1200 RS. Both feature extensive hardware upgrades and feature additions over the outgoing model, and Triumph says that these motorcycles will be available in dealerships globally from December 2024.

First Published Date: 19 Sep 2024, 07:39 AM IST
