Auto news recap, August 18: Mahindra XUV700 price cut, Rimac Nevara R unveiled…

Mahindra XUV700 price reduced

Mahindra XUV700's top-spec variant received a price cut of more than ₹2 lakh last month. Now, the homegrown auto giant has slashed the prices of the low and mid-spec variants of the SUV. In an attempt to boost the appeal of the Mahindra XUV700, the automaker has slashed the pricing of both petrol and diesel-powered low and mid-spec trims of the SUV. The pricing of the low and mid-spec variants of the SUV has been reduced by up to ₹70,000.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Pros and cons

Mahindra Thar Roxx was finally launched in India on August 15 after a lot of hype. Launched at an introductory pricing range of ₹12.99 lakh and ₹18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV comes as a five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar three-door model. While the three-door Thar has established itself as a lifestyle off-roader, the Thar Roxx comes enhancing the practicality quotient of the SUV with additional side doors, more space and comfort on offer as well as a feature-packed cabin. Here are the pros and cons we found during our drive review of the SUV.

Rimac Nevera R unveiled

Rimac Nevera has just gotten better, although it does not remain the same. Rimac has introduced the Nevera R based on the Nevera. This new track-focused electric hypercar produces 2045 bhp, a top speed of 412 kmph, and comes with a suite of performance enhancements designed to break records and redefine what a hypercar can be.

