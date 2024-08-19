HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto News Auto News Recap, August 18: Mahindra Xuv700 Price Cut, Rimac Nevara R Unveiled…

Auto news recap, August 18: Mahindra XUV700 price cut, Rimac Nevara R unveiled…

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM
  Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.

HT Auto ensures that you remain updated on the most notable developments within the Indian and international automotive markets. With the fast-paced changes taking place in the car and motorcycle sectors, we provide a brief yet detailed overview of the essential happenings from Sunday, August 18.

Mahindra XUV700 price reduced

Mahindra XUV700's top-spec variant received a price cut of more than 2 lakh last month. Now, the homegrown auto giant has slashed the prices of the low and mid-spec variants of the SUV. In an attempt to boost the appeal of the Mahindra XUV700, the automaker has slashed the pricing of both petrol and diesel-powered low and mid-spec trims of the SUV. The pricing of the low and mid-spec variants of the SUV has been reduced by up to 70,000.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV700 SUV's low and mid-spec variants get affordable by Rs…

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Pros and cons

Mahindra Thar Roxx was finally launched in India on August 15 after a lot of hype. Launched at an introductory pricing range of 12.99 lakh and 18.99 lakh (ex-showroom), the SUV comes as a five-door iteration of the Mahindra Thar three-door model. While the three-door Thar has established itself as a lifestyle off-roader, the Thar Roxx comes enhancing the practicality quotient of the SUV with additional side doors, more space and comfort on offer as well as a feature-packed cabin. Here are the pros and cons we found during our drive review of the SUV.

Also Read : Mahindra Thar Roxx launched and driven. Pros and cons you must know

Rimac Nevera R unveiled

(Also read: Rimac Nevera R unveiled. Can it be the new Nurburgring champ)

Rimac Nevera has just gotten better, although it does not remain the same. Rimac has introduced the Nevera R based on the Nevera. This new track-focused electric hypercar produces 2045 bhp, a top speed of 412 kmph, and comes with a suite of performance enhancements designed to break records and redefine what a hypercar can be.

First Published Date: 19 Aug 2024, 06:45 AM IST
TAGS: Mahindra Mahindra XUV700 XUV700 Mahindra Thar Roxx Thar Roxx

