Actors Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan bring home the Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Actor couple Aditya Seal and Anushka Ranjan have upgraded their ride to the Mercedes-Benz E-Class . Images of the actors taking delivery of their new prized possession were shared on social media recently. The E-Class is Mercedes-Benz India’s bestseller and offers the best of luxury and comfort, especially in the long wheelbase (LWB) version. Prices start at ₹75 lakh (ex-showroom) for the luxury saloon with both petrol and diesel engine options available.

It’s unclear as to which engine option did Aditya and Anushka opt for. The E 200 draws power from the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 194 bhp and 320 Nm, while the more popular E 220d uses a 2.0-litre diesel with 192 bhp and 400 Nm. The more powerful E 350d gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder diesel tuned for 282 bhp and 600 Nm. All three engines are paired with the 9G-Tronic automatic transmission that sends power to the rear wheels.

On the feature front, the Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers the best in luxury with LED headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, leather upholstery, and dual screens with the MBUX user interface. The model also offers voice command, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, ambient lighting, navigation, connected car tech and more. The E-Class AMG Line particularly comes equipped with an air suspension that further improves the ride quality on the saloon.

The E-Class currently sold in India is at the end of its lifecycle with the new-generation version already unveiled overseas. The new-generation Mercedes E-Class will make its way to the Indian market in 2024, and it will arrive in the long wheelbase avatar once again.

