Actor Eijaz Khan brings home the Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4

Actor Eijaz Khan, popular for his roles in television and films, has brought home the new Mahindra Thar Roxx five-door SUV. The actor recently took to his social media handle on Instagram to share a glimpse of the delivery day. Khan’s new prized possession is finished in white and the actor revealed the name for his Mahindra Thar Roxx as "White Fang."

Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine

Eijaz Khan has opted for the diesel version of the Mahindra Thar Roxx that comes equipped with the 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine in the top-spec trim with 4x4 functionality. The oil burner produces 172 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual or a torque converter. The actor has opted for the latter.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Interior

Khan also opted for the new light grey and black interiors on his new Mahindra Thar Roxx. The latest option aimed to bring more practicality to the cabin, as opposed to the all white ones, which would be more difficult to maintain in the long term. Mahindra also offers the Thar Roxx with the option of a Mocha Brown interior that brings a brown and black dual-tone theme.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Features

On the feature front, the Thar Roxx is loaded to the gills and comes with a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats with leatherette upholstery, automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument console and infotainment system each, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The safety features are equally extensive with six airbags, three-point seatbelts for all occupants, ESC, and Level 2 ADAS. The Thar Roxx received a full five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP crash tests.

Mahindra working on increasing Thar Roxx production

The Thar Roxx has been a massive hit for Mahindra bringing the practicality of a five-door with the same look and feel of the Thar 3-door. The model not only makes for a rugged off-roader but also serves the duties of a family car. Mahindra garnered over 1.76 lakh bookings for the Thar Roxx soon after order books opened. It is working on increasing production to meet the demand. The company recently announced its plans to increase the production capacity for the Thar Roxx and XUV 3XO by 3,000 units in FY2026.

In related news, Mahindra recently inaugurated its largest dealership in South India. The new Automotive Manufacturers (AMPL) Mahindra dealership in Vijaywada, Andhra Pradesh, is a 3S facility (Sales, Service, & Spares). The new facility is spread over 1.03 lakh sq.ft. and can display 14 vehicles together including passenger and commercial. The new dealership will house a service facility with 61 advanced service bays that can cater around 28,000 customers annually.

