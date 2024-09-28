Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices are out. Here’s how much it costs

Mahindra has announced prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants
The Thar Roxx 4x4 will be exclusively available with the diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmission choices
The Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from ₹18.79 lakh, going up to ₹22.49 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 4x4 range starts with the MX5 variant, which is about ₹1.80 lakh more expensive over the 2WD version
The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm on the manual and 172 bhp and 370 Nm on the automatic
The 4XPLOR 4x4 technology on the Thar Roxx comprises a low-ratio transfer case and an electronic locking differential
The Thar Roxx 4x4 gets multiple terrain modes, as well as a CrawlSmart feature and the new IntelliTurn feature
Bookings for the Thar Roxx 4x4 will open on October 3, while deliveries will begin on October 12