Mahindra Thar Roxx 4x4 prices are out. Here’s how much it costs

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Sep 28, 2024

Mahindra has announced prices for the Thar Roxx 4x4 variants

The Thar Roxx 4x4 will be exclusively available with the diesel engine paired with manual and automatic transmission choices 

The Thar Roxx 4x4 range starts from 18.79 lakh, going up to 22.49 lakh (ex-showroom)

The 4x4 range starts with the MX5 variant, which is about 1.80 lakh more expensive over the 2WD version

The 2.2-litre diesel engine produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm on the manual and 172 bhp and 370 Nm on the automatic 

The  4XPLOR 4x4 technology on the Thar Roxx comprises a low-ratio transfer case and an electronic locking differential

The Thar Roxx 4x4 gets multiple terrain modes, as well as a CrawlSmart feature and the new IntelliTurn feature 

Bookings for the Thar Roxx 4x4 will open on October 3, while deliveries will begin on October 12
