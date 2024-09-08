Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Comparing the 4x4 SUVs

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched on August 15 amid growing calls from the market for a five-door version of the Thar. Primarily targeted towards conveninece, the SUV filled the gap of its predecessor with a 5-door setup. However, Mahindra also has another popular choice in its lineup which gets similar features and even comes at a similar price - Scorpio N.

Has the introduction of the five-door Mahindra Thar Roxx come in just when you were inking a deal for the Mahindra Scorpio N? Are both five-door SUVs

The Scorpio N too, is not found lacking when it comes to having a fanbase. With so much buzz around both SUVs, it only makes sense to compare the two spec-sheet wise to settle the Thar Roxx versus Scorpio N debate, at least on paper.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Dimensions

The Thar Roxx and Scorpio N both differ a lot in terms of their dimensions. The Thar Roxx is more compact with 4428 mm of length and 1870 mm of width. The Scorpio N is much bigger with a length of 4662 mm and a width of 1917 mm. However, the Roxx is just a little taller, like a younger brother, when compared to the Scorpio N. The Scorpio N is 1857 mm in height whereas the Thar Roxx stands at 11923 mm.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Engine and performance

The two siblings share the same heart with a different beat, meaning the Thar Roxx and the Scorpio N both get a different tune. Both SUVs offer petrol and diesel engine options with RWD or 4x4 drivetrain variants.

In the Thar Roxx, the 2000cc turbo-petrol engine makes 330 Nm or 380 Nm torque and 150 bhp, 160 bhp or 174 bhp depending on which variant you opt for. However, the Thar Roxx in petrol only comes with an RWD setup. The Scorpio N, on the other hand, puts out 197 bhp and 370 Nm of torque with the six-speed manual transmission and 380Nm with the automatic.

With the Thar Roxx's diesel engine, the RWD variant produces 150 bhp and 330 Nm of torque. This number goes up to 173 bhp and 370 Nm for the 4x4 variants. In comparison, the diesel unit of the Scorpio N makes 130 bhp and 300 Nm of torque for the trims with RWD. Whereas with the 4x4 Scorpio N, you get 173 bhp and 370 Nm with the manual and 400 Nm with the six-speed automatic.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Features

The dashboard of the Thar Roxx gets a dual-tone black and beige treatment and two 10.25-inch displays with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It gets a rear bench seating for three this time, single-zone automatic climate control, a Harman Kardon sound system, a single pane or panoramic sunroof (depending on variant) and ventilated front seats.

The Scorpio N gets dual-tone black and brown interiors, dual-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 12-speaker setup, 7-inch colour MID, steering-mounted controls, auto-dimming IRVM, cruise control, push-button start and stop, electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs, 6-way powered driver's seat, front USB chargers, a wireless charger and a type-C charger for rear seats.

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Mahindra Scorpio N: Pricing

The Thar Roxx starts at a price of ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom) while the Scorpio N comes at a starting price of ₹13.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

