Mahindra Thar Roxx: This is what it misses out on

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been out in the market for some time now and it is already proving to be a more practical bargain compared to the existing three-door model. With its added suite of features, not forgetting the extra doors, the Thar Roxx brings greater practicality to what was a robust off-roader that had garnered a significant audience. There is however, a list of functionality that the new iteration does end up losing out on, which, if included, would lead to a greater value-for-money package. These are the five key features that the Mahindra Thar Roxx misses out on:

1 Petrol 4x4/base 4x4 variant: Although the Thar Roxx is designed to be an off-roader SUV, its 4x4 variant is not as widely available as it should have been. For starters, the Thar misses out on getting a petrol 4x4 variant because as of now, the drivetrain is limited to the diesel engine. On top of that, Mahindra has not offered a base 4x4 variant of the Thar Roxx either, which seems like the most obvious thing to do with such a car. We can only hope that Mahindra has such a variant in the works for a future release.

2 Interior colour options: While lighter shades for a car’s interior make sense and feel premium, in an off-roader, it is just asking to get dirty. Mahindra says a simple wipe from a damp cloth will do the job in maintaining the white leatherette, but we are yet to see the extent of its power when the Thar Roxx comes out from the wilderness. If not included in the top variants, a darker interior colour option should be considered for the 4x4 variants at the very least.

3 Accessibility features – keyless entry and telescopic steering wheel The Mahindra Thar Roxx is geared as a no-frills off-roader with serious driving dynamics. That said, it is a car at the end and it misses out on key accessibility features such as a telescopic steering wheel. While it gets electronically adjustable seats, they do not come close to the degree of adjustability that a telescopic steering wheel can provide. Additionally, the car does not get keyless entry in spite of having a push button start/stop functionality.

4 Convertible hard-top/soft-top option With the non-availability of a convertible variant, the Mahindra Thar Roxx seems to be walking backwards in terms of its feature list. The three-door Thar has a convertible soft-top that can be taken off when desired. The Jeep Wrangler, essentially the Thar’s big American daddy, comes with a convertible hard-top. With the Thar Roxx’s extensive feature list, we feel that this feature would have easily been included, at the very least as an optional add-on or reserved for the top variants.

5 Flat-folding rear seats The seats in the second row of the Thar Roxx fold in a 60:40 split and give room that makes for an expanded cargo space; however, it misses out on seats that fold down flat to the floor. This would ensure that owners are able to utilise all available space in the back seats of the SUV. At the same time, the Thar Roxx does get more available cargo space than the three-door Thar, making for a more practical option.

