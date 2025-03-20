HT Auto
John Abraham Brings Home A Customised Mahindra Thar Roxx. Here's What Makes It Different

John Abraham brings home a customised Mahindra Thar Roxx. Here's what makes it different

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 20 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM
Mahindra Thar Roxx
Bollywood actor, John Abraham has brought home a customised version of the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Interestingly, Abraham was the brand ambassador for Thar Roxx. The customised version of the five door off-roaded was teased a few days ago.

The vehicle delivered to John Abraham has been uniquely customized to suit his preferences. All exterior badges have been blacked out, and a distinctive ‘JA’ insignia—representing his initials—has been added to the C-pillar. Additionally, the dashboard features a special plaque that reads ‘MADE FOR JOHN ABRAHAM.’ Beyond these personalized touches, the car retains its standard design and features.

While John is widely recognized for his passion for motorcycles, his collection of four-wheelers is equally impressive, boasting models like the legendary Nissan GT-R and the rugged Isuzu V-Cross pickup.

Also Read : Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition launched at 19.64 lakh with cosmetic updates. Here's what it gets

John’s Thar Roxx: Interior

As this is a diesel-powered 4WD variant, the interior sports a Mocha Brown theme. One unique touch to the interior is the distinctive ‘JA’ insignia embossed front and the rear seat headrests. The feature set remains the same as the regular model. The vehicle is packed with an array of modern features, including dual 10.25-inch displays—one for the touchscreen infotainment system and the other serving as a digital driver’s cluster. It also offers automatic climate control, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charging pad, and a premium Harman Kardon audio system.

On the safety front, it comes equipped with six airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), a 360-degree camera for enhanced visibility, and Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to improve overall driving security.

Also watch: Mahindra Thar Roxx first drive impressions: Loaded enough to worry Creta, Seltos?

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Engine options

The Thar Roxx comes in two engine options, specifically a 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine. Both of these engines come mated either with a 6-speed manual gearbox or a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission.

There are both 2WD and 4WD drivetrain options available on the Thar Roxx, the 4WD is only offered with a diesel engine.

Mahindra Thar Roxx: Price

While the actual pricing of the customised Thar Roxx that Abraham owns is not revealed, The prices of the Mahindra Thar Roxx start at 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and go up to 23.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is offered across six variants: MX1, MX3, AX3L, MX5, AX5L, and AX7L. Notably, the AX3L variant is solely fitted with a diesel engine with a manual transmission. In contrast, the AX5L variant also comes with a diesel engine, but it is exclusively available with an automatic transmission. The other variants are powered by petrol engines. Four-wheel drive (4WD) options commence from the MX5 variant and above, with the 4WD variants not providing a petrol engine option.

First Published Date: 20 Mar 2025, 12:35 PM IST

