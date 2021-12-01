50 Lamborghinis sail across North India for Esperienza GIRO India 2021

Lamborghini India on Wednesday announced the conclusion of the Esperienza GIRO India 2021 ‘Pedal To The Peak’. The event spanned 4 days and 3 locations in North India. The Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO is a specially curated event for Lamborghini owners that takes place across various countries every year.

The iconic supercar maker from Italy said that the Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO India 2021 was attended by 50 Lamborghini owners from across the country that drove about 550 km from Delhi to Chandigarh and then further to the ‘Queen of the Hills’, Shimla, and back.

“Lamborghini is known for its signature luxury lifestyle experience. The Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO allows us to introduce our customers to a truly one-of- a-kind driving experience that enables them to indulge in their passion for driving, while inspiring them to embrace long-distance travels as they explore and discover India in all its glory, in their Lamborghinis," said Sharad Agarwal, Head, Lamborghini India.

The drive for the 2021 season of Lamborghini Esperienza GIRO started from Delhi, on the NH48 highway leading to the most picturesque city of India, Chandigarh, and finally reaching the grandest hill station with snowcapped peaks, Shimla.

“As Designers of Experiences, we curated this enriching escapade to convey the brand’s distinct sense of style and luxury while ensuring to evoke the emotions of passion and fulfilment that defines our customers’ relationships with their Lamborghinis," Agarwal added.