India gears up for 10k electric buses in 169 cities

The Centre has approved a scheme worth nearly 580 billion rupees or $7 billion for this
The investment will span a period of 10 years to achieve the target
Funding of 200 billion rupees of the total cost will be done through public-private partnership
It is not yet known where the remaining funds will come from
Govt aims for a fleet of 50,000 electric buses in next few years across the country
This target is estimated to cost about $12 billion
This is an effort to transform public transport system to electric
It will help reduce carbon emissions and curb pollution
The Centre has set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070