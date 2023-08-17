India gears up for 10k electric buses in 169 cities

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Aug 17, 2023

The Centre has approved a scheme worth nearly 580 billion rupees or $7 billion for this

The investment will span a period of 10 years to achieve the target

Funding of 200 billion rupees of the total cost will be done through public-private partnership

 It is not yet known where the remaining funds will come from

Govt aims for a fleet of 50,000 electric buses in next few years across the country

This target is estimated to cost about $12 billion

This is an effort to transform public transport system to electric

 It will help reduce carbon emissions and curb pollution

The Centre has set a target to achieve net zero emissions by 2070
For detailed report...
Click Here