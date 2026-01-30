2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class breaks cover with new V8 engine and tech upgrades

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class has long been the ultimate luxury sedan for the most affluent, and the Stuttgart-based carmaker has no intentions of giving it up. The current generation of the iconic flagship debuted in 2021 and is expected to be replaced by the end of the decade with a new-gen model offering both ICE and EV powertrains. Ahead of a full makeover, however, Mercedes has launched a heavy mid-cycle refresh for the S-Class that brings updates across the board.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class: Star-studded details

Star-shaped headlamps on the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class are equipped with Ultra Range high beams that can swivel horizontally and illuminate distances of up to 600 metres

The 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is billed as “the most extensive update in one generation," bringing over 2,700 new or revised components. These do not affect the overall design, which remains recognisably elegant as before. It continues the iconic silhouette, featuring a flowing roofline that gradually becomes a part of the bootlid. Up front, it puts on a larger illuminated grille flanked by updated headlamp fixtures with a three-pointed star motif. The bumper has been tweaked with sharper detailing, and there is a light-up hood ornament that can be added on.

The star-shaped headlamps feature Ultra Range high beams, which swivel horizontally and can reach up to 600 metres. The grille is said to be 20 per cent larger than before, and is studded with a constellation of the three-point stars. At the rear, the taillamps carry the same star motif and are connected by a slim chrome strip running across the bootlid. The dual exhaust tips below are also framed in chrome. The 2027 S-Class rides on 19-inch high-spoke wheels as standard, with a range of options available through the MANUFAKTUR programme.

Mercedes has revised the driving interface with a new steering wheel featuring physical controls, along with an updated centre console that now incorporates dual wireless charging pads.

Stepping inside the new S-Class reveals more changes, starting with the Hyperscreen that has finally made it to the executive sedan. A massive glass panel stretches over the dashboard and integrates a 14.4-inch central touchscreen and a 12.3-inch passenger display, while the driver gets a separate 12.3-inch digital cluster. The setup is now called the Superscreen and is underpinned by the latest generation of Mercedes-Benz’s MBUX system, which now features Google AI and native Google Maps integration.

The driver also gets a revised steering wheel with physical controls as well as an updated centre console with dual charging pads. The second row lounge remains the place to be, with passengers now treated to larger 13.1-inch displays mounted on the seatbacks, which can be operated by two detachable MBUX remotes. For 2027, the S-Class brings heated seatbelts, the first of its kind, as well as memory settings for the AC vents.

2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class is more powerful than ever:

The updated S-Class retains its long, flowing silhouette with a roofline that merges into the bootlid, and now rides on 19-inch high-spoke alloy wheels as standard, with additional designs offered through the MANUFAKTUR programme

The biggest changes take shape under the hood, with the 2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class drawing power from an all-new V8 engine in the S580 trim. The 4.0-litre M 177 Evo brings a flat-plane crank and is paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system powering a 23-bhp starter generator. With this, the new S-Class pushes out 537 bhp and 750 Nm of torque and is claimed to finish the 0-100 kmph in just 3.9 seconds.

The base S500 variants get a new inline-six cylinder engine that features the same mild-hybrid setup. While it may be the entry-level powertrain, it churns out 442 bhp and 600 Nm of torque, or 650 Nm with overtorque activated.

Plug-in hybrid remains on the board with the S580e trim, which pairs the same inline-six with an electric motor to deliver a combined 576 bhp, up from 510 bhp in the outgoing model. While the EV-only range is yet to be specified, the older S-Class could drive in silence for 48 miles (~77 km).

Powering the S580 variant is a new 4.0-litre M 177 Evo V8 engine with a flat-plane crank, paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system delivering an additional 23 bhp via the starter generator

All variants of the S-Class carry on the nine-speed automatic gearbox that distributes power to all four wheels. Airmatic air suspension and rear-wheel steering are standard, while interested buyers can add Active Body Control and adaptive dampers to their order.

Mercedes-Benz has yet to announce pricing and launch dates for the 2027 S-Class, but order books are open globally. An India launch date is not specified, but we expect the carmaker to make an announcement later this year. As of now, the current S-Class is listed at ₹1.78 crore (ex-showroom), subject to buyer personalisation as always.

