Bugatti FKP Hommage revealed: 1,600 bhp one-off tribute to the legendary Veyron

In the 2000s, Bugatti unveiled the legendary Veyron to the automotive world, wrapping 1,001 bhp and a 400 kmph top speed underneath one of the most refined grand tourer designs of all time. Two decades later, the French marque has taken the wraps off a 1,600-bhp one-off tribute on wheels to pay homage to the original and the man behind it, Dr. Ferdinand K. Piëch.

The side profile retains the Veyron’s unmistakable silhouette, with flowing contours, pronounced haunches and large overhead air intakes designed to feed the quad-turbocharged W16 engine

Built as the second creation of Programme Solitaire, the brand’s ultra-exclusive personalisation arm, the Bugatti FKP Hommage is the Veyron reimagined for the modern world. It stays true to the elegant, rear-biased design ethos with refined bodywork and modern elements. The front fascia puts on sleeker headlamps, larger air intakes, and a three-dimensional horseshoe grille that blends more naturally into the surrounding bodywork. The Veyron Hommage rolls on 20-inch front and 21-inch wheels wrapped in the latest Michelin tyre technology.

The Hommage continues to carry the iconic silhouette that defined the Veyron, featuring a rounded front end with contours that lead to a layered mid-section. It boasts massive haunches that broaden the rear end and large overhead air ducts that feed the W16 powerplant. Bugatti has recreated the Veyron’s dual-tone exterior with a striking red-black scheme: the front-end features a silver aluminium base coat with a red-tinted clearcoat, while black-tinted exposed carbon fibre takes over the entire rear end as well as the frunk.

Bugatti FKP Hommage: Timeless interiors

Inside, the cabin stays faithful to the timeless Veyron layout, featuring rich tan leather upholstery and a restrained, driver-focused design that has aged gracefully over two decades

Stepping inside any Veyron today reveals that its cabin stands the test of time, no matter the advancements in comfort and tech in the last twenty years. As a result, Bugatti did not need to deviate from the original too much when designing the Hommage’s interiors. It brings a similar tan leather upholstery and trim, while the driver gets a new steering wheel that harks back to the Veyron’s three-spoke unit. The centre console and tunnel cover are completely bespoke, machined from solid aluminium blocks. The dashboard is fitted with a 41 mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Tourbillon, just in case you felt the cabin was lacking premium features.

Bugatti FKP Hommage: Pinnacle of the W16 platform

Powering the Bugatti FKP Hommage is a 1,600bhp quad-turbo W16 engine derived from the Chiron Super Sport, representing the pinnacle of the brand’s legendary W16 platform

The Bugatti FKP Hommage is built on the legendary W16 platform and carries over the Chiron Super Sport’s quad-turbo engine. This is a 1,600 bhp power unit that featured larger turbochargers, upgraded cooling and a reinforced gearbox, fulfilling Piëch’s ambitions of a street-legal production car exceeding 300 mph (~482 kmph).

