2025 Ducati Multistrada V4, V4 S launched in India with new tech and design

Ducati has rolled out the 2025 Multistrada V4 and V4 S in India, adventure tourers that aim to take the intimidation out of big-capacity motorcycles. With sharper styling, smarter electronics, and a stronger focus on comfort, the latest Multistradas are positioned as long-haul companions that can handle everything from highway blasts to tricky urban commutes.

Prices begin at ₹ 22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard V4 in Ducati Red, stretching to ₹ 30.18 lakh for the V4 S with spoked wheels and dual-tone paint.

Prices begin at ₹22.98 lakh (ex-showroom) for the standard V4 in Ducati Red, stretching to ₹30.18 lakh for the V4 S with spoked wheels and dual-tone paint. That places it firmly in the luxury adventure-touring segment, where Ducati is targeting riders who want Italian flair with long-distance ability.

Also check these Bikes Find more Bikes Ducati Multistrada V4 1158.0 cc 1158.0 cc 15.4 kmpl 15.4 kmpl ₹ 21.48 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ducati XDiavel V4 1158 cc 1158 cc ₹ 28 - 29 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Ducati Diavel V4 1158 cc 1158 cc 18.2 kmpl 18.2 kmpl ₹ 27.21 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ducati Multistrada V2 937 cc 937 cc 16.9 kmpl 16.9 kmpl ₹ 16.36 Lakhs Compare View Offers Ducati Panigale V4 1103 cc 1103 cc 15.38 kmpl 15.38 kmpl ₹ 29.99 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Ducati Multistrada V2 2025 890 cc 890 cc ₹ 17 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Ducati DesertX Rally gets benefits worth ₹1.5 lakh. Check details

Ducati V4 and V4 S: Design

The new Multistrada doesn’t abandon its familiar silhouette but makes bolder moves up front. The redesigned nose borrows inspiration from Ducati’s Panigale superbikes, with a more aggressive headlight treatment that now frames the twin beams more prominently. A sleeker silencer, new colour options, and subtle tweaks to pannier placement hint at Ducati’s intent: make the machine look purposeful while also addressing pillion comfort. The changes might not be revolutionary, but for returning customers, they’ll be noticeable.

Ducati V4 and V4 S: Specs

At the heart sits the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine, Euro 5+ compliant, producing 170 hp and 123.8 Nm of torque. What’s more relevant to real-world riders is Ducati’s extended cylinder deactivation tech, shutting off the rear bank under certain conditions to improve efficiency by up to 6 per cent. Maintenance remains on the lenient side for a high-performance bike, with valve checks at 60,000 km. The aluminium monocoque frame carries over, though suspension tweaks and a higher anti-squat effect should translate to more precision, especially when fully loaded.

Also Read : Ducati Panigale V4 awarded 2025 Red Dot Design Award. Take a look…

Ducati V4 and V4 S: Features

Ducati has steadily turned the Multistrada into an electronic tour de force. The 2025 model brings in an Automatic Lowering Device, dropping the bike by up to 30 mm at low speeds to help shorter riders manage its size. Radar-assisted tech, Adaptive Cruise Control, Blind Spot Detection, and now Forward Collision Warning, pushes motorcycle safety into car territory.

New Ducati Vehicle Observer software, refined cornering lights, and an updated 6.5-inch TFT with more intuitive controls complete the package. Pillion gets more legroom thanks to repositioned luggage mounts, while riders can explore five riding modes, including an updated Enduro setting and a new Wet mode for monsoon rides.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: