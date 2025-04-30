HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Aston Martin Dbx S Launched With Engine Upgrades And New Features. Check Details

Aston Martin DBX S launched with engine upgrades and new features. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 30 Apr 2025, 17:45 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Powering the DBX S is a recalibrated version of Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Borrowing turbo tech from the Valhalla supercar, output climbs to 717 bhp.
Aston Martin DBX S
The Aston Martin DBX S gets a brash and athletic face. The refreshed front fascia is characteristised by a more aggressive splitter and a less pronounced rear wing diffuser
Aston Martin DBX S
The Aston Martin DBX S gets a brash and athletic face. The refreshed front fascia is characteristised by a more aggressive splitter and a less pronounced rear wing diffuser

Aston Martin has refreshed its DBX range yet again for both performance and refinement. Following the discontinuation of the standard DBX trim last year owing to poor demand, the more powerful DBX707 remained as the only option. The carmaker has now launched the DBX S, a new trim that further develops the 707's base with minor mechanical adjustments, new design cues, and more emphasis on light-weighting.

Aston Martin DBX S: Design

The Aston Martin DBX S gets a brash and athletic face. The refreshed front fascia is characteristised by a more aggressive splitter and a less pronounced rear wing diffuser. But it was truly the reimagined exhaust system, stacked vertical dual tips at each corner, that were a bold departure from convention.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Aston Martin Db11 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin DB11
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.29 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Db12 (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin DB12
Engine Icon5198 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 4.59 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Vantage (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vantage
Engine Icon3982 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 3.99 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Aston Martin Vanquish (HT Auto photo)
Aston Martin Vanquish
Engine Icon5203 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 8.85 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Mini Cooper S (HT Auto photo)
MINI Cooper S
Engine Icon1998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 44.90 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
BatteryCapacity Icon100 kWh Range Icon570 km
₹70 Lakhs - 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched

Also Read : Aston Martin Vanquish Volante makes global debut. Here's what makes it special

Furthermore, Aston Martin's weight saving measures are also equally impressive; the optional 23-inch magnesium wheels save 18.5 kg, and the carbon roof — the largest single carbon piece ever applied to an Aston Martin — provides additional weight savings. Even the grille is new, as it takes inspiration from the DBS 770 Ultimate and removes weight at the nose to improve weight distribution. The caveat is that everything mentioned is optional and not included on the standard model.

Aston Martin DBX S: Features

The Aston Martin DBX S gets an improved in-house infotainment system with seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, over-the-air updates, and increased connected services. A 14-speaker Aston Martin Premium Audio system is standard, with an optional 23-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround system, specifically tuned for the DBX S cabin.

Also Read : 2025 Aston Martin Vanquish launched in India at 8.85 crore, its V12 engine makes 823 bhp!

Aston Martin DBX S: Specifications

Powering the DBX S is a recalibrated version of Aston Martin’s twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Borrowing turbo tech from the Valhalla supercar, output climbs to 717 bhp. While the 0–100 kmph sprint remains at a blistering 3.1 seconds, the DBX S shaves valuable tenths off its 0–200 kmph time. The company further claims a top speed of 307 kmph.

Interestingly, the DBX S is not just about straight-line speed. Aston Martin retuned the SUV’s nine-speed transmission for faster, crisper shifts in Sport and Sport+ modes. Steering responsiveness has also been tightened, making the DBX S feel more connected and agile.

Braking is handled by massive carbon-ceramic discs — 16.5 inches up front and 15.3 inches at the rear — ensuring that the SUV’s immense power is matched by equally capable stopping performance.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 30 Apr 2025, 17:45 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.