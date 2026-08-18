2027 Mercedes-Benz C-Class facelift breaks cover; Gets more tech with AI-powered cabin

Mercedes-Benz has updated the C-Class for 2027, giving its combustion-engined sedan and estate a fresh look along with changes to the powertrain and cabin tech. It remains the current-generation W206 underneath, but gets a fairly extensive set of updates for its second half of the lifecycle.

A fresh look for the C-Class

The biggest changes are visible at the front. The C-Class gets a larger grille with a new chrome pattern, while the headlamps now feature a new star-shaped lighting signature. The rear gets revised tail lamps with a similar star theme, and Mercedes-Benz has also added new alloy wheel designs and exterior colours.

The AMG Line Plus version gets additional styling changes, including red detailing inside the cabin. The overall design remains the same as the old C-Class, but the new lighting and grille treatment bring it closer to Mercedes-Benz's latest models.

The updated C-Class continues with petrol and diesel engines, but Mercedes-Benz has increased the role of electrification across the range.

Petrol, diesel and plug-in hybrid options

The updated C-Class continues with petrol and diesel engines, but Mercedes-Benz has increased the role of electrification across the range. The engines use 48V mild-hybrid technology, with an updated integrated starter-generator which provides assistance when accelerating.

The range also gains a new C 400 e plug-in hybrid. It pairs a four-cylinder petrol engine with an electric motor to produce a combined 395 hp. Mercedes-Benz says it can cover up to 100 km on electric power alone under the WLTP cycle.

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The facelifted C-Class gets Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system, bringing more connected functions and over-the-air updates.

More changes inside

The cabin retains the familiar layout, including the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 11.9-inch portrait touchscreen. However, the software underneath has received a major upgrade.

The facelifted C-Class gets Mercedes-Benz's MB.OS operating system, bringing more connected functions and over-the-air updates. The MBUX system also gets an AI-powered virtual assistant, with Mercedes-Benz using technology from ChatGPT, Microsoft Bing and Google Gemini for conversational functions and information searches.

Google-based navigation is also integrated into the system. Mercedes-Benz has revised the steering wheel as well, bringing back a physical rotary control for volume adjustment. A new Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos and 15 speakers is available as an option.

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