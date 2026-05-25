2027 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift to debut in India on June 15

German automaker Mercedes-Benz is set to bring the facelifted S-Class to the Indian market on June 15. The S-Class is the company’s flagship sedan in India and is expected to debut the plug-in hybrid powertrain in India, with petrol and diesel engines to be launched later. The pricing of the 2026 Mercedes-Benz S-Class facelift is expected to be upwards of ₹2 crore.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S -Class Facelift: Exterior

The exterior revisions of the 2026 S-Class facelift focus primarily on the front and rear profiles. The front grille has been enlarged by 20 per cent, featuring an illuminated surround and miniature chrome stars embedded within the slats. The classic three-pointed star hood ornament is now lit with larger headlamps with individual three-pointed star daytime running lights. The lamps use micro-LED Digital Light technology to increase illumination efficiency by 40 per cent while reducing weight and energy consumption.

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The side view keeps its basic shape, but introduces new wheel designs, including 50-spoke alloy wheels using a high-pressure casting process. The exterior paint catalogue is expanded with premium shades sourced from the Manufaktur customisation division. At the rear, the sedan features slimmer taillight clusters detailed with three-pointed star LED motifs. Finally, the vehicle’s Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are bolstered by an expanded sensor array comprising 10 cameras, five radar units, and 12 ultrasonic sensors.

2026 Mercedes-Benz S -Class Facelift: Interior

The cabin is expected to undergo a major digital transformation, replacing the previous wood-trimmed flowing dashboard with a gloss-black 'Superscreen' panel housing three distinct displays. The layout is expected to consist of 12.3-inch screens for both the driver and front passenger, alongside a dominant 14.4-inch central touchscreen interface. In addition to that, the S-Class facelift is set to be equipped with the new MB OS system, which is the latest version of the MBUX digital architecture, acting as a centralised computing unit, managing the powertrain, suspension, lighting and cameras.

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The software-defined architecture enables over-the-air upgrades and incorporates AI features, including a digital assistant linked to ChatGPT, Gemini and Bing, as well as Google Maps navigation and vehicle-to-everything (V2X) communication. Also, the fingerprint scanner has been replaced by facial recognition via a dashboard camera that can also be used for video calls and keeping an eye on the cabin when the vehicle is parked.

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