2027 Hyundai Tucson unveiled globally; Is the SUV India-bound?

South Korean automaker Hyundai has unveiled the fifth-generation Tucson, approximately six years after the current generation of the SUV debuted in late 2020. The new-gen Hyundai Tucson is bigger, wider, and meaner than the previous-gen Tucson. However, the company has not yet revealed the powertrain specifications for the new Tucson. However, the outgoing model’s availability with both hybrid and non-hybrid powertrains suggests that a similar range could continue with the new generation.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: Exterior

The 2027 Hyundai Tucson adopts a more upright and boxier appearance, replacing the sharper bodywork of its predecessor. At the rear, a full-width LED light bar stretches across the tailgate, complemented by vertical red lighting elements on either side. Notably, the Hyundai logo is positioned centrally between the brand name and the ‘TUCSON’ lettering. The redesigned front end features a slim full-width light bar positioned above a blacked-out lower grille. Additionally, vertical daytime running lights are located at the outer edges of the bumper, forming the H-edge lighting as the company calls it.

In addition, Hyundai describes the lighting arrangement as an indirect illumination system, with the actual light sources concealed from direct view. This approach is intended to place greater emphasis on the vehicle’s body surfaces and overall form rather than the lighting hardware itself.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: Dimensions

The 2027 Hyundai Tucson has grown in size, measuring 4,700 mm in length, 1,905 mm in width and 1,685 mm in height, with a 2,785 mm wheelbase. Compared with the outgoing SUV, the new model is 60 mm longer, 40 mm wider and has a 30 mm longer wheelbase.

The dimensional increase means additional space for passengers, particularly those seated in the second row. Rear headroom has increased by 29 mm to 1,031 mm, while the rear door opening angle has been widened from 73 degrees to 83 degrees. The change is aimed at making ingress and egress easier for rear passengers.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: Interior

On the inside, the dashboard features two integrated screens housed beneath a single panel. The setup includes a digital instrument cluster positioned ahead of the driver and a larger touchscreen display for navigation, media and other functions. Not only that, but a two-spoke steering wheel with physical controls is positioned in front of the driver. The cabin further features orange ambient lighting along the lower dashboard and door panels, contrasting with light-coloured leather upholstery used on the front seats and door trim.

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2027 Hyundai Tucson: Colour Options and Variants

Hyundai will offer the new Tucson in eight exterior colour options at launch, including five new shades. Among the newly introduced colours are Serenity White Pearl, Driftwood Grey Matte and Driftwood Grey Metallic. The fifth-generation Tucson will also be available in an XRT variant aimed at customers seeking a more rugged and adventure-oriented SUV. The XRT receives distinctive exterior styling that sets it apart from the standard version.

2027 Hyundai Tucson: India-bound?



While there is no confirmation of the Hyundai Tucson coming to India for now, the availability of the last-gen Tucson in India and the popularity of the SUV segment make a compelling case for the company to bring the fifth-gen Tucson to the Indian market.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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