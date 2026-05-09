2026 Skoda Kodiaq revealed; gets ADAS from mid-spec Sportline trim

Skoda has updated the Kodiaq for the latest model year, bringing an ADAS suite to the lineup and making certain features more affordable. The Czech carmaker had introduced the second generation of its flagship SUV in April 2025, featuring design changes, a broader tech suite, and an updated powertrain. This time, the updates are more concise, aimed at remaining competitive within the segment.

ADAS

The updated Kodiaq continues with its 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and AWD setup

The 2026 Skoda Kodiaq can be had with an ADAS suite on the Sportline and L&K trims. The system includes 7 features, including:

Emergency braking

Lane keep assist

Blindspot monitor

Adaptive cruise control

Rear cross traffic alert

Exit warning

The Kodiaq becomes the only model in Skoda’s lineup to feature ADAS, putting it more in line with the Volkswagen Tayron.

Further changes

The interior sees no changes and continues to carry a 13-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, and a heads-up display.

Skoda has also made the 360-degree camera and the LED grille strip available right from the mid-range Sportline trim onwards, making the features more accessible. These were previously limited to the range-topping L&K version.

The entry-level Lounge variant does not receive any updates for 2026. Mechanically, the 2026 Kodiaq remains unchanged, continued to derive power from the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, sending 201 bhp and 320 Nm of torque to all four wheels via a 7-speed DCT.

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Pricing

Skoda now offers the 360-degree camera and the LED grille strip from the Sportline trim onwards

The Skoda Kodiaq is expected to retain the ₹39.99 lakh starting price, since the base variant remains unchanged. The Sportline variant was previously priced at ₹46.89 lakh, while the L&K variant could be had at ₹48.69 lakh (all ex-showroom). While prices have not officially been announced, we expect the mid and top-spec variants to see an increase of between ₹60,000 to ₹70,000.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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