Volkswagen ID.Cross key specifications revealed ahead of launch in mid 2026

Volkswagen has outlined its plans to launch the upcoming ID.Cross in the European market and has detailed key specifications that give us a broader idea of the model. The all-electric compact crossover is currently in the near-production stage and is expected to be priced from around €28,000.

The ID. Cross is positioned as a compact five-seater electric vehicle aimed at everyday usability. While it was recently spied testing wearing little to no camouflage, it is currently being showcased in Amsterdam under a camouflage finish, indicating its pre-production status.

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Volkswagen ID.Cross: Design details

Inside, the Volkswagen ID. Cross features large digital displays along with physical controls for key function

On the visual front, the ID.Cross adopts Volkswagen’s latest design ethos, carrying clean lines and balanced proportions. The exterior brings a relatively understated look, while the cabin focuses on a simplified layout that emphasises utilising space cleverly. Stepping inside reveals large digital displays along with physical controls for key functions.

Volkswagen ID.Cross: Powertrain

Multiple motor options will be offered on the Volkswagen ID. Cross, including 85 kW, 99 kW and 155 kW variants

The ID. Cross will be offered with multiple powertrain configurations at launch. The electric crossover is built on the MEB+ architecture, and as such, it has quite a few things in common with the ID.Polo EV. There are three front-mounted motor options including 85 kW, 99 kW and 155 kW variants, which get paired with battery packs of 37 kWh and 52 kWh (net). This broad range of options is intended to cater to buyers with different usage patterns, from daily city commutes to long-distance travel.

Charging capability includes DC fast charging support of up to 90 kW, which increases to 105 kW with the larger battery pack. The vehicle will also feature a suite of driver assistance systems aimed at improving comfort and ease of use.

Also Read : Volkswagen ID. Polo inches closer to production as new prototypes surface ahead of debut

The Volkswagen ID. Cross is based on the MEB+ platform and shares elements with other ID models.

Regarding dimensions, Volkswagen confirmed the ID.Cross will measure 4,153 mm in length, 1,794 mm in width, and 1,581 mm in height, while offering a 2,601 mm long wheelbase.

With its expected pricing, multiple powertrain options and compact footprint, the ID. Cross is positioned as an entry-level EV within Volkswagen’s ID lineup for the European market. It will be launched as part of the German auto giant’s upcoming volley of products in the small and compact car segments.

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