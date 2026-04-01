Skoda records Q1, 2026 sales of 20,028 units driven by Kylaq, Kushaq, Slavia

Czech automaker Skoda has recorded sales of 20,028 units in the first quarter of 2026, recording its highest-ever quarterly sales in January to March. There is a 17 per cent growth year-on-year (Y-o-Y) with 17,138 units sold during the same period the previous year. The company has attributed this growth to the heavy demand for its sub-compact SUV, the Skoda Kylaq . Not only that, but the Kylaq recently surpassed the 50,000 sales milestone in India.

Skoda India achieved record quarterly sales of 20,028 units in early 2026, driven by the Kylaq's popularity. The brand's 17% growth is supported by a refreshed portfolio and expanded service network.

Commenting on the milestone, Ashish Gupta, brand director, Skoda India, said, “After achieving a record in 2025, it is encouraging to see that we are sustaining this trajectory while also setting new benchmarks for ourselves. This growth is driven by a combination of a stronger and more accessible product portfolio, deeper market reach, and a sharper focus on customer-centric initiatives."

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Skoda Product Portfolio Performance

As per the company, the Kylaq remains a growth driver, expanding the brand’s presence in the sub-4m SUV segment. Further strengthening this proposition, the recently-launched Kushaq facelift takes the brand’s democratisation strategy to the next level, offering a range of safety, comfort, and convenience features as standard. With segment-first technologies such as an all-new eight-speed automatic transmission and features like the rear seat massager, along with standard equipment across the range, the Kushaq facelift reinforces the company’s focus on delivering value and accessible European technology. The Skoda Slavia continues to deliver steady volumes, while the Kodiaq upholds the brand’s presence in the luxury SUV range.

Skoda Super Care

The Czech automaker has introduced the Skoda Super Care, which offers a standard 4-year warranty, 4 years of roadside assistance, and 4 labour-free services across the range, ensuring complete peace of mind and maintenance costs for customers. In addition to that, a growing network of 330 customer touchpoints in over 180 cities suggests that Skoda India is expanding its reach while ensuring a reliable ownership journey across both established and emerging markets.

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“The Kylaq continues to take the brand to newer customers and regions, and the new Kushaq that was recently introduced has made its mark. Meanwhile, the Slavia and Kodiaq continue to drive consistent demand in their segments. As we move ahead, we remain focused on maintaining this momentum with consistent execution by launching relevant products, expanding our network, and enhancing the overall ownership experience," Gupta added.

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