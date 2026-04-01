Kia India records best-ever March sales in 2026; Q1 sales cross 84,000 units

Kia India registered its highest-ever monthly sales for March in 2026 with wholesale dispatches of 29,112 units. With this, the company marked a 14.5 per cent year-on-year increase compared to 25,525 units in the same month last year.

The South Korean carmaker also recorded its strongest Q1 performance since entering the Indian market. Total sales for Q1 2026 stood at 84,316 units, reflecting an 11.6 per cent YoY growth over 75,576 units registered during the same period in 2025.

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Commenting on the performance, Atul Sood, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing at Kia India, said, “We delivered our best-ever March sales and strongest-ever quarterly performance, driven by sustained demand across our portfolio."

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The company’s sales volumes continue to be driven by its core lineup, including the Kia Seltos, Sonet, and Carens. Among these models, the new Seltos has played a key role in consistently recording monthly sales of over 10,000 units since its latest version was launched in the compact SUV market on our shores.

Kia’s March 2026 sales performance has been underpinned by continued updates to its product lineup, including feature additions and expanded variant options. The Sonet, for instance, now offers automatic transmission options at a lower entry point across both petrol and diesel variants, while the Carens range has been expanded with additional trims and seating configurations aimed at improving its appeal in the entry-level MPV segment.

The latest figures project a steady upward trajectory for the carmaker in the domestic passenger vehicle market, with its lineup continuing to generate consistent volumes across segments.

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