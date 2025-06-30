2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo unveiled as the most powerful version ever. Check details

The 2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo has been unveiled, making it the most aggressive and powerful production version of the full-size SUV yet. Reserved only for the Middle Eastern market, the new Patrol Nismo is not simply a cosmetic trim—in fact, it's an enthusiasts' take on the legendary nameplate.

The 2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo has a redeveloped 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, specially tuned to produce 488 bhp in Sport Mode, an increase of approximately 70 bhp over the standard patrol.

With more aggressive styling, motorsport cues, and substantial mechanical upgrades, the new Patrol Nismo is for those who desire their luxury SUV with a generous amount of adrenaline.

2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo: Design

The 2026 Patrol Nismo wears a bold, athletic look underscored by a redesigned V-Motion grille featuring intersecting vertical and horizontal elements. Its three-dimensional honeycomb mesh isn’t just for show—it helps improve airflow to the radiator. Enhancing the SUV’s aerodynamic efficiency are newly integrated front air curtains, extended spoilers, and a race-inspired rear diffuser.

Also Read : Nissan Magnite gets offers of up to ₹86,000, celebrates 2 lakh sales

Visual drama is further heightened with signature Nismo red accents, particularly around the bumpers and side skirts, accentuating the brand’s 'Layered Double Wing' design. A Formula E-style rear fog lamp adds motorsport credibility. The SUV rides on massive 22-inch forged alloy wheels, wrapped in high-performance tyres, delivering both presence and performance.

The new Patrol Nismo is offered in five paint schemes: White Pearl, Gray Metallic, Blue Metallic, Black Pearl, and an exclusive Stealth Gray. Buyers can opt for monotone or dual-tone finishes, the latter paired with a contrasting black roof for a sleeker, more aggressive silhouette.

2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo: Interior and features

Step inside, and the cabin echoes the SUV's sporty exterior with a dynamic atmosphere. Bright red seatbelts, a red engine start/stop button, and aluminium-finished accelerator and brake pedals are the major attractions. Carbon-fibre-inspired accents used liberally across the cabin add to the performance theme without sacrificing luxury.

Even with its performance orientation, the Patrol Nismo maintains its reputation for comfort and roominess, thus it is the perfect mix of a family SUV and a motorsport-inspired vehicle.

Also Read : World’s first mass-market electric car, Leaf EV gets a major makeover. Can it save Nissan?

2026 Nissan Patrol Nismo: Specs

The 2026 patrol Nismo has a redeveloped 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 engine, specially tuned to produce 488 bhp in Sport Mode, an increase of approximately 70 bhp over the standard patrol. This engine is paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters allowing the driver the most interaction.

The Y61 is further outfitted with adaptive Nismo E-Dampers suspension, allowing the driver to change the damping in real-time for more aggressive handling and overall ride stability. In addition, the electronic power steering has been carefully calibrated for Nismo performance and feel as well as the custom Nismo tuned exhaust system providing powerful SUV performance.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: