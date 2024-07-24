Nissan X-Trail: Quick review

Nissan is bringing the X-Trail to the Indian market as a CBU.
It is powered by a 1.5-litre, three-cylinder turbo engine that puts out 160 bhp and 300 Nm. It comes mated to a CVT automatic transmission
The engine feels strong and can cruise on triple digit speeds for the whole day. It delivers power to only the front wheels. There is no AWD on offer.
The ride quality is great despite running on 20-inch wheels. There is some body roll as well as the wind noise finds its way to the cabin.
The third row of seats can be easily dropped to open space for the luggage. The second row of seats can also be folded flat which this does is create a huge flat space for larger items.
The second row of seats is quite comfortable as they can be reclined as well as moved forward or back. However, the space on the third-row is not great.
In terms of safety equipment, the Nissan X-Trail comes equipped with four disc brakes, traction control, 7 airbags, an Emergency Stop Signal, Hill Start Assist, front and rear parking sensors and much more.
The X-Trail is equipped with all the basic features. However, it does miss out on leatherette upholstery and ventilated seats.
The X-Trail will be going against Skoda Kodiaq, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Jeep Meridian and Volkswagen Tiguan.