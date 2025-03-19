Nissan Magnite facelift debuts in this country, first to get left-hand drive version

The Nissan Magnite , which was launched in India October 2024, has now been launched in the Middle East. Interestingly, the Middle East is the first region to receive the left-hand-drive (LHD) model. The company noted that the Magnite will expand to other markets around the region – all as part of Nissan’s strategic global vision of “One Car, One World".

In January 2025, Nissan Motor India commenced exports of the Left-Hand Drive (LHD) variant of the Nissan Magnite. The pre-facelift model was exported to 20 countries, while the new model is set to be exported to across 65 countries.

The first batch of LHD Nissan Magnite of nearly 2,900 units was shipped from Chennai’s Kamarajar Port (KPL - Ennore) to LATAM markets in January 2025. Meanwhile, later in February 2025, exported over 2000 units to the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Pacific regions, and over 5,100 units of the LHD New Nissan Magnite units to select Latin American markets, with an overall shipment of over 10,000 units of the LHD Magnite by February-end.

Nissan Magnite E20 complaint

Besides the exports market, the Nissan Magnite also got an update in March 2025, when its 1.0L naturally aspirated engine became E20 compliant. The turbocharged 1.0L petrol engine, which also powers the Nissan Magnite, was already E20 compatible.

Thenaturally aspiratedengineproduces 71 bhp and 96 Nmtorque,whereas the turbochargedmodelproduces 98 bhpwithamaximumof 160 Nm torque. The naturally aspiratedmodelgets either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speedautomatic manual transmission (AMT). Theturbo enginegetsachoicebetweena 5-speed manualtransmission or a continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Interestingly, although the Magniteiscurrentlybeing powered by petrol engines alone,itissaid that a new hybrid model might bein theworks.The company,according to reports,mightsoonlaunch hybrid and CNG variants of the Magnite. The company isexploringvarious powertrains toincludein theofferingssuchashybrid and CNG.In the meantime, the company has already declared itsintention to enter the EV spaceby the end of FY26.

