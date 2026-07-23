2026 Audi Q3 spotted without camouflage on Indian tarmac

Audi’s next-generation Q3 has been caught testing in India with no camouflage at all, giving the clearest look yet at the compact luxury SUV ahead of its expected arrival. The white test mule, seen with temporary red registration plates, suggests the model is now in the final stretch of development for the Indian market.

Design fully exposed

This latest sighting is notable because earlier prototypes were still heavily covered. The uncovered body shows a sharper and more upright look than the outgoing Q3, with a completely new front end that brings Audi’s latest design direction to the compact SUV.

At the front, the SUV uses split lighting. Thin LED daytime running lamps sit above the main headlamp units, which are placed inside large black housings. A wide Singleframe grille occupies most of the nose, while the bumper gets large black inserts on both sides.

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The side profile stays close to the familiar Q3 shape, but the details are clearly different. The test vehicle carries black outside rear-view mirrors, roof rails, multi-spoke alloy wheels, flared wheel arches and a rising shoulder line. These elements give the SUV a more muscular stance without changing its core proportions.

At the back, Audi has fitted slim LED tail lamps linked by a full-width light bar. The illuminated Audi badge is visible, while vertical light elements extend downward below the tail-lamp units. A broad black insert finishes the rear bumper.

Cabin expected to follow global spec

Audi has not revealed the Indian cabin yet, but the interior is expected to follow the updated global layout. Overseas, the third-generation Q3 comes with an 11.9-inch digital instrument cluster and a 12.8-inch infotainment touchscreen.

Depending on the variant, the equipment list also includes wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, acoustic glazing and a 12-speaker Sonos audio system. Audi has also moved the gear selector to the steering column, which frees up more space in the centre console.

Higher-spec international versions are offered with surround-view cameras, parking assist, adaptive suspension and a broader set of driver assistance features.

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Engines still under wraps for India

Globally, the new Q3 is offered with several powertrain choices. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 2.0-litre diesel and more powerful 2.0-litre turbo-petrol versions. Some variants also get Quattro all-wheel drive. Audi additionally sells a plug-in hybrid version with a 25.7 kWh battery and a claimed electric-only range of up to 119 km.

For India, Audi has not confirmed the exact line-up yet. The current Q3 sold here uses a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox and Quattro all-wheel drive.

India launch timeline

An official launch date is still awaited, but some media reports suggest the new Q3 could reach showrooms before Diwali 2026. It may also continue to be assembled locally at Audi’s Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar plant in Maharashtra. Once it arrives, the SUV will take on rivals such as the BMW X1 and Mercedes-Benz GLA in the premium compact SUV space.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.

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