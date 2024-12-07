Copyright © HT Media Limited
2025 Toyota Camry teased officially ahead of launch

By: HT Auto Desk
Updated on: 07 Dec 2024, 14:27 PM
The new Toyota Camry features a redesigned exterior with a wider front grille and angular headlamps, alongside an updated interior with new technology
The 2025 Toyota Camry comes in four different trims and customers can choose between an all-wheel-drive or front-wheel-drive powertrain. (Toyota)

Toyota has released the first teaser for the 2025 Camry which will be launching in the Indian market on December 11. The ninth-generation Toyota Camry is now accessible worldwide and will be manufactured locally in India to enhance its competitive pricing. This development signifies the hybrid sedan's 11-year presence in India since Toyota initially launched the vehicle in the country.

The teaser released on social media by Toyota says “Elegance at every glance. Unveiling soon". In the teaser image, the LED Daytime Running Lamps of the sedan are visible. Currently, the Camry is priced at 46.17 lakh ex-showroom and the price of the upcoming model will be higher than that.

Ninth-generation Toyota Camry: What's new

The upcoming Toyota Camry represents a significant shift from the current model available in India. It features a broader front grille and more angular headlamps, distinguishing it from its predecessor, while the rear design draws inspiration from Lexus. The streamlined headlamps are equipped with integrated LED daytime running lights, and the prominent radiator grille contributes to a striking appearance.

In addition to the exterior changes, the interior has also been updated. The cabin now includes a dual-digital display, and the center console has undergone slight modifications. Notable features of the sedan encompass individual climate control for rear passengers, seat-back screens, Type-C USB charging ports, window curtains, and a JBL audio system. The spacious interior, enhanced by the vehicle's extensive wheelbase, ensures a comfortable experience for all occupants.

(Read more: Hyryder, Innova helps Toyota post 44 per cent growth in November. Check details)

The new generation Toyota Camry sedan is equipped with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine that produces a peak power of 222 bhp. This power is transmitted to the front wheels through an eCVT transmission. While the international variant of the Toyota Camry sedan features a front-wheel-drive configuration, it is unlikely that this version will be available in the Indian market. The current model of the Toyota Camry sold in India boasts a fuel efficiency of 19 kmpl, which is anticipated to improve in the upcoming generation.

Upon its release, the new generation Toyota Camry sedan will face competition from models such as the latest Skoda Superb and the BYD Seal EV. Additionally, it will also compete with certain SUV offerings.

First Published Date: 07 Dec 2024, 14:27 PM IST
