2025 Toyota Camry: A futureproof mid-size family sedan? Check details

Toyota is reinventing its signature mid-size sedan with a fresh array of updates, spanning across design, tech and performance. The 2025 Camry is the Japanese carmaker’s answer to all those on the hunt for a fuel-efficient family sedan with a comforting cabin and a decent bit of sportiness.

The 2025 Toyota Camry will come in four different trim options and two hybrid drivetrains for customers to choose from. The car is expected to reach d

Toyota states that prices should start around $28,400 (approximately ₹23.7 lakh) for the base model till around $36,125 (approximately ₹30.1 lakh) for the top variant. The new Camry is offered in four different trims, the LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. Being the sportier variants of the bunch, the SE and the XSE offer sport-tuned suspension which is a firmer setup compared to the other variants.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs View Details Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 7.74 - 13.04 Lakhs Compare View Offers Honda City Hybrid 1498 cc 1498 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 19 - 20.55 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi A4 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 42.34 - 46.67 Lakhs Compare View Offers BMW 3 Series 2998.0 cc 2998.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 42.30 - 62.90 Lakhs Compare View Offers Audi A6 1984.0 cc 1984.0 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : Audi RS E-Tron GT Performance debuts promising 900 bhp

Toyota has stated that these trims will feature new shock absorbers which offer greater stability and handling when compared to the other variants. The car comes with a reworked front-end design that gives it a meaner look. The SE and XSE bring a more aggressive look to the lineup with sport-mesh front grilles, side rockers, dual-tip exhausts, and blacked out vertical air vents that make the face of the cars look more chiselled. The XSE turns the mean look a notch higher with its front bumper cannards and unique rear diffuser.

The 2025 Camry goes all-hybrid

The Toyota Camry XSE features dual-tone colourways, front bumper cannards and a more aggressive rear bumper. It has 19-inch smoked gray alloy wheels with leather-trimmed interior. (Toyota )

One of the key decisions with this model was shortening the scope of its powertrain options down to just two hybrid variants. While the previous generation had a 3.5-litre V6, which did not reach Indian shores, the upcoming 2025 Camry will have two engine options for the two different drivetrains offered. The car comes standard with a 2.5-litre four-cylinder engine.

Also Read : Tesla Model Y topples Toyota Corolla as global best seller. Check details

Regardless of the specific trim, customers can opt between a front-wheel-drive (FWD) variant with the engine coupled with two electric motors or an all-wheel-drive (AWD) variant with a third motor driving the rear axle. The FWD powertrain gives a combined output of 225 bhp while the AWD variant provides the max power of 232 bhp with on-demand torque distribution between the front and rear. While there are no official figures, Toyota estimates that the Camry should provide around 51 mpg (21.6 kmpl) for the LE variant.

The Toyota Camry SE and XSE models are additionally equipped with aluminium pedals and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear shifter. (Toyota )

The 2025 Toyota Camry features upgrades to its interior and infotainment along with a healthy offering of safety features. While cloth and synthetic upholstery comes in as standard, the SE and XSE models feature leather upholstery along with heated seats and steering wheel.

The Camry LE gets an eight inch infotainment screen and the SE has the option of a larger 12.3 inch unit which is standard in the other two variants. The same goes for the digital gauge cluster where only the top two trims get the bigger display.

Also Read : Latest cars in India 2024

The Camry further features standard driver aids such as emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane assist. Toyota has also packed in a Proactive Driving Assist which gently presses the brakes for the driver. The 2025 Toyota Camry is India-bound and is expected to reach dealerships towards the end of Spring.

First Published Date: