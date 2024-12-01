Hyryder, Innova helps Toyota post 44 per cent growth in November. Check details

Japanese carmaker’s Indian division, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has posted an upstick growth of 44 per cent year-on-year in November 2024. The company posted sales of 25,586 units in the month as compared to 17,818 units sold during the same time last year. The company further noted that the exports for the month stood at 1,140 units.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor sold 25,586 units in November 2024 as compared to 17,818 units sold during the same time last year, translating to a 44 per cen

Additionally, in the first eight months of financial year 2024-25, Toyota achieved total sales of 2,19,054 units, reflecting a 39 per cent YoY growth over the 1,63,636 units sold during the same period in FY24. The company noted that the performance was driven by strong market demand for Toyota MPV and SUV portfolio.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars UPCOMING Toyota Camry 2024 2487 cc 2487 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 50 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Glanza 1197 cc 1197 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 6.86 - 10 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Toyota bZ4X 72.8 kWh 72.8 kWh 405 Km 405 Km ₹ 70 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched UPCOMING Toyota Belta 1462 cc 1462 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Toyota Camry 2487 cc 2487 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 46.17 Lakhs Compare Toyota Fortuner 2755 cc 2755 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 33.43 - 51.44 Lakhs Compare View Offers

Also Read : 2025 Toyota Camry to launch on December 11: Key highlights to know before getting yours

As of now Toyota retails five SUVs including the Toyota Fortuner, Hyryder, Taisor and Land Cruiser 300. Meanwhile, the company’s Indian portfolio consists of three MPVs including Toyota Innova, Rumion, Innova Hycross and the Velfire.

Toyota Hyryder, Innova sales milestone

Interestingly, during November 2024, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross crossed the one lakh sales milestone. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in July 2022. It was jointly developed by the Japanese auto giant duo of Toyota Motor and Suzuki. The SUV is based on the same platform and shares several technical specifications with Maruti'sGrand Vitara SUV.

Also watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is offered in petrol-only, CNG, and strong hybrid variants, rivals the likes ofMaruti SuzukiGrand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor among others in the segment. The SUV comes at a starting price of ₹11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to ₹20.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end hybrid version.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Innova Hycross was launched in India in November 2022. It achieved the new milestone in two years after being introduced here. The Innova Hycross is a more premium iteration of the Innova Crysta, which is available at a starting price of ₹19.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to ₹30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV waiting period reduced to 8 months

Toyota claims that the automaker has witnessed high demand for the Innova Hycross, which resulted in the MPV commanding a long waiting period of up to eight months. Interestingly, the MPV commanded a waiting period of two years when it was first introduced in the Indian market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: