Hyryder, Innova helps Toyota post 44 per cent growth in November. Check details

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 01 Dec 2024, 11:49 AM
Toyota Innova Hycross GX Limited Edition
Japanese carmaker’s Indian division, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, has posted an upstick growth of 44 per cent year-on-year in November 2024. The company posted sales of 25,586 units in the month as compared to 17,818 units sold during the same time last year. The company further noted that the exports for the month stood at 1,140 units.

Additionally, in the first eight months of financial year 2024-25, Toyota achieved total sales of 2,19,054 units, reflecting a 39 per cent YoY growth over the 1,63,636 units sold during the same period in FY24. The company noted that the performance was driven by strong market demand for Toyota MPV and SUV portfolio.

Also Read : 2025 Toyota Camry to launch on December 11: Key highlights to know before getting yours

As of now Toyota retails five SUVs including the Toyota Fortuner, Hyryder, Taisor and Land Cruiser 300. Meanwhile, the company’s Indian portfolio consists of three MPVs including Toyota Innova, Rumion, Innova Hycross and the Velfire.

Toyota Hyryder, Innova sales milestone

Interestingly, during November 2024, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and the Innova Hycross crossed the one lakh sales milestone. The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was launched in July 2022. It was jointly developed by the Japanese auto giant duo of Toyota Motor and Suzuki. The SUV is based on the same platform and shares several technical specifications with Maruti'sGrand Vitara SUV.

Also watch: Toyota Innova HyCross: First Drive Impressions

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, which is offered in petrol-only, CNG, and strong hybrid variants, rivals the likes ofMaruti SuzukiGrand Vitara, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor among others in the segment. The SUV comes at a starting price of 11.14 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to 20.19 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-end hybrid version.

Meanwhile, the Toyota Innova Hycross was launched in India in November 2022. It achieved the new milestone in two years after being introduced here. The Innova Hycross is a more premium iteration of the Innova Crysta, which is available at a starting price of 19.77 lakh (ex-showroom), while the pricing goes up to 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read : Toyota Innova HyCross hybrid MPV waiting period reduced to 8 months

Toyota claims that the automaker has witnessed high demand for the Innova Hycross, which resulted in the MPV commanding a long waiting period of up to eight months. Interestingly, the MPV commanded a waiting period of two years when it was first introduced in the Indian market.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: 01 Dec 2024, 11:49 AM IST
TAGS: toyota

