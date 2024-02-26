Toyota Innova Hycross has achieved a new sales milestone

Published Feb 26, 2024

The MPV claims to have sold over 50,000 units since launch in India

The MPV achieved this sales milestone in 14 months since its introduction in Indian market

Available in five variants, the Toyota Innova Hycross is priced between 19.77 lakh and 30.68 lakh (ex-showroom)

It is built on the automaker's famous Toyota Global Architecture (TNGA) platform

Toyota is currently working on a flex-fuel variant of the car, which would be able to run on both petrol and ethanol

Toyota already showcased the flex-fuel variant of the MPV at Bharat Global Mobility Expo 2024

The current model is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine paired with a hybrid system, ensuring better mileage and lower emission

In the flex fuel variant, the same engine would be able to run on petrol with 80% ethanol blend

Toyota is aiming to boost the sales of the MPV further with the upcoming flex fuel variant
