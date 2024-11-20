2025 Toyota Camry to launch on December 11: Key highlights to know before getting yours
The latest generation of the Toyota Camry will be launched in India on December 11, and it will arrive with a fresh array of updates, spanning across design, tech and performance. The ninth generation of the Japanese carmaker’s signature mid-size sedan is already available in the global markets. It will be assembled locally on our shores to achieve a more competitive price.
Also Read : Upcoming cars in India
This will mark 11 years since the sedan was first introduced in India and it makes a return trip with an all-wheel drive hybrid powertrain. If you are interested in getting your hands on the 2025 Toyota Camry, here is a list of five highlights that you should consider:
Global prices start around $28,400 (approximately ₹23.7 lakh) for the base model and this goes up to $36,125 (approximately ₹30.1 lakh) for the top variant. The new Camry is offered in four different trims, the LE, SE, XLE, and XSE. Being the sportier variants of the bunch, the SE and the XSE offer sport-tuned suspension which is a firmer setup compared to the other variants. For the global markets, all variants of the Camry can be had in either a front-wheel drive or an all-wheel drive configuration. It is expected that the India-spec model will be limited to the AWD configuration.
The 2025 Toyota Camry marks a complete departure from the model currently available in India and gets a reworked front end design. It gets a wider front grille and sharper headlamps while the rear end picks up inspiration from the current-gen Lexus sedans. The sleek headlamps are accompanied by integrated LED DRLs, while the large radiator grille gives the sedan a bold look.The SE and XSE models have a sportier appearance with features like sport-mesh front grilles, side rockers, dual-tip exhausts, and blacked-out vertical air vents. The XSE enhances this with its front bumper canards and a unique rear diffuser.
The 2025 Toyota Camry includes upgrades to its interior and infotainment system, as well as a strong selection of safety features. The base models feature cloth and synthetic upholstery as standard, whereas the SE and XSE variants offer leather upholstery, complete with heated seats and a heated steering wheel. Rear passengers get individual climate zones while the car’s massive wheelbase brings ample leg room.
The Camry LE comes with an eight-inch infotainment screen. The SE offers the option of a larger 12.3-inch screen, which is standard in the other two models. The same applies to the digital gauge cluster; only the top two trims have the larger display.
The Camry further features standard driver aids such as emergency braking with pedestrian detection, adaptive cruise control, lane assist. Toyota has also packed in a Proactive Driving Assist which gently presses the brakes for the driver.
Also check these Cars
The 2025 Toyota Camry drops the 3.5-litre V6 unit and offers two hybrid engine configurations for the different drivetrains available. The engine that comes as standard across all variants is the 2.5-litre four-cylinder. Regardless of the trim, buyers can opt between a FWD variant with the engine coupled with two electric motors or an AWD variant with a third motor driving the rear axle.
Combined output in the FWD variant is 225 bhp while the AWD model puts out a total of 232 bhp. It is expected that the India-spec Camry will feature AWD as the sole drivetrain option. The current Toyota Camry on sale in India offers a fuel economy of 19 kmpl, which is expected to be higher in the latest model.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.