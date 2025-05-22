2025 Tata Altroz facelift rejuvenates premium hatchback segment, price starts at 6.89 lakh

Tata Motors , on Thursday, launched the facelifted iteration of its premium hatchback Altroz in India. Launched at a starting price of ₹6.89 lakh ex-showroom, introductory, the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift comes rejuvenating the Indian premium hatchback segment, where it competes with rivals such as the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 . Interestingly, the 2025 Tata Altroz facelift comes at a time when the Maruti Suzuki facelift is also in the pipeline for launch later this year.

Speaking of the changes, the new Tata Altroz facelift comes with a plethora of updates on the exterior as well as inside the cabin, making it distinctive from the outgoing model.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Design

While the overall silhouette of the premium hatchback remains the same, the homegrown car manufacturer has tweaked the design a bit to make it look fresh. The new Altroz has received redesigned headlamps with all-LED units, eyebrow-styled LED daytime running lights. The bumpers at the front and rear come with a revamped look. The 3D styled radiator grille on the facelifted model is another notable change. Another major update at the side profile is the flush-fitting door handles that were first seen Tata Curvv. Around the rear, the chunky taillights are now replaced with rather slender-looking units, while they also come connected to each other with a sleek strip. There are two new colour options that have been added to the lineup - Dune Glow and Ember Glow.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Interior and features

The newly launched Tata Altroz facelift gets a revamped dashboard on the inside, which now houses a freestanding 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, along with a 10.25-inch instrument cluster. It further gets a 360-degree parking camera, new seats, a single-pane sunroof, and revised ambient lighting, among notable updates.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Powertrain and specification

The outgoing Tata Altroz had three engine options, which have been retained in the facelifted version as well. There is a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that delivers 86 bhp peak power and 115 Nm of maximum torque. It is available with a five-speed manual gearbox, a 5-speed AMT or a six-speed DCT automatic unit. This engine also comes with a CNG powertrain and the Altroz is the only premium hatchback that is still being offered with a diesel engine.

2025 Tata Altroz facelift: Variants and prices

Powertrain Smart Pure Creative Accomplished 1.2-litre Revotron Petrol 6.89 7.69 8.69 9.99 1.2-litre iCNG 7.89 8.79 9.79 11.09 1.5-litre Revotorque Diesel 8.99 11.29 Tata Altroz introductory ex-showroom prices (in lakh)

The new Altroz comes in four broad trims - Smart, Pure, Creative and Accomplished. The prices start at ₹6.89 lakh and go up to ₹11.29 lakh. The prices are ex-showroom and introductory. Bookings for the 2025 Altroz facelift open on June 2.

