2024 Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Exter: Which is more bang for your buck

Nissan had recently updated the Magnite to stay competitive in the sub compact SUV race consisting of players like the Kia Sonet , Maruti Suzuki Brezza , Tata Nexon , Mahindra XUV 3XO and others. However, starting at a much lower price than its rivals, the 2024 Nissan Magnite also gets competition from smaller SUVs like the Hyundai Exter . While the Magnite offers a lower price tag for a bigger vehicle, the Exter on the other hand offers more amenities. Lets take a look at which SUV suites your preference

Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Exter: Dimensions

When comparing the dimensions of the Nissan Magnite to the Hyundai Exter, the Magnite is 179mm longer and 48mm wider, with a 50mm larger wheelbase. The Magnite is also longer overall by 59mm as compared to the Exter. Specifically, the Magnite measures 1,758mm in width, 3,994mm in length, 1,572mm in height, and has a wheelbase of 2,500mm. In contrast, the Hyundai Exter is 1,710mm wide, 3,815mm long, 1,631mm tall, and features a wheelbase of 2,450mm.

Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Exter: Design

The 2024 Nissan Magnite gets a redesigned front end with a wider grille complemented by chrome and glossy black accents. The LED headlights and boomerang-shaped DRLs remain unchanged. Meanwhile, the rear boasts of a redesigned LED tail lights which get a smoky finish and a chrome strip. The Magnite also comes with 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

In comparison, the Hyundai Exter has a black mesh radiator grille, black side panels, H-shaped LED daytime running lights, and projector headlights. It is also equipped with a roof spoiler, shark-fin antenna, rear wiper and 15 inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Exter: Powertrain

Like before, the 2024 Nissan Magnite continued to get two engine options: a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque, and a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with 99 bhp and 160 Nm. Transmission choices include a five-speed manual which is available for both engines, a CVT automatic for the turbo-petrol variant, and an optional five-speed automatic for the naturally aspirated unit.

In comparison, the Hyundai Exter is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine generating 82bhp and 113.8Nm, paired with either a five-speed manual or an AMT transmission.

While the Exter’s naturally aspirated engine offers more power than the Magnite's NA unit, the Magnite's turbocharged engine provides higher output than the Exter’s single engine option. Additionally, the Exter comes with a CNG variant, producing 68 bhp and 95.2Nm, and features dual-cylinder CNG technology for improved cargo space.

Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Exter: Features

In terms of features, the 2024 Nissan Magnite continues to get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch digital instrument cluster with enhanced graphics, push start/stop button, automatic climate control, and USB Type-C ports. However it misses out on an electric sunroof.

On the other hand, the Hyundai Exter is equipped with electric sunroof along with footwell lighting, metal pedals, an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system featuring Hyundai's BlueLink-connected car technology, and cruise control. The Exter also includes wireless phone charging, and connected car features, giving it a slight advantage in terms of tech. However, the Magnite compensates with additional features like ambient lighting and larger alloy wheels.

Nissan Magnite vs Hyundai Exter: Price

For the new model, Nissan has kept the same pricing as earlier. The 2024 Magnite starts at ₹5.99 lakh and goes up to ₹11.50 lakh. The Hyundai Exter on the other hand starts at ₹6.12 lakh and tops at ₹10.43 lakh. This makes the Magnite cheaper by ₹14,000 on the entry level. However, going up the ladder, the Nissan Magnite becomes an expensive option. Moreover, it's important to note that the Magnite's prices are introductory and only applicable for the first 10,000 buyers.

