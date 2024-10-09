2024 Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet: Which sub-compact SUV to buy

HT Auto
  • Nissan Magnite facelift has revised its competition with rivals like Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Tata Nexon and Kia Sonet.
Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite
Kia Sonet vs Nissan Magnite
Nissan India has launched the Magnite facelift in India at a starting price of 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom), which makes the sub-compact SUV the most affordable model in this segment. The sub-compact SUV category in Indian passenger vehicles has been one of the most in-demand sections, where several other carmakers have their respective offerings.

The Nissan Magnite has been the key revenue churner for the Japanese carmaker in India for quite some time. With this updated iteration, Nissan is trying to ramp up the site appeal and sales numbers of Magnite. However, it will have a tough task ahead from several competitors including Kia Sonet.

Here is a comparison between the 2024 Nissan Magnite and Kia Sonet.

Specifications Comparison Nissan Magnite Kia Sonet
Engine 999.0 cc 998.0 to 1493.0 cc
Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic
Mileage N/A N/A
Fuel Type Petrol Petrol,Diesel
Check detailed comparison

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet: Price

The all-new Nissan Magnite facelift comes priced between 5.99 lakh and 10.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Sonet is priced between 7.99 lakh and 15.77 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes the Nissan Magnite significantly affordable compared to the Kia Sonet.

2024 Nissan Magnite vs Kia Sonet: Specification

Just like the pre-facelift version, the Nissan Magnite facelift model is available with a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, while there is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol motor on offer as well. Transmission options for the Magnite include a five-speed manual gearbox, a five-speed AMT and a CVT. The naturally aspirated engine churns out 78 bhp peak power and 96 Nm of maximum torque, while the turbo-petrol motor generates 98 bhp peak power and 160 Nm of maximum torque.

The Kia Sonet gets three engine options: 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines. The 1.2-litre petrol unit is coupled with a five-speed manual transmission and is able to generate 82 bhp and 115 Nm of torque. The turbo-petrol engine is paired with either a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed DCT and is able to make 118 bhp of peak power and 172 Nm of maximum torque. The diesel unit makes 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque and is the only engine with the option for a six-speed manual transmission.

First Published Date: 09 Oct 2024, 13:11 PM IST

