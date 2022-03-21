2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, XL6 facelift to launch soon: All we know so far

Both Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and XL6 facelifts are expected to come with several changes, both in design and features, to take on new-age three-row rivals like the Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar among others.

Maruti Suzuki is planning to turn the heat up in the three-row passenger vehicle segment with the launch of the facelift versions of Ertiga and XL6 soon. According to reports, India’s largest carmaker is all set to launch the 2022 Ertiga and 2022 XL6 in coming weeks.

Both the cars will take on the likes of Kia Carens, Hyundai Alcazar among other feature-rich options in the segment.

With its aggressive pricing, Kia Carens poses one of the biggest challenges for Maruti’s three-row offerings. Hence, expect both models to come packed with features, just like the new-age 2022 Baleno. However, the biggest update in the new Ertiga and XL6 could be the introduction of a new automatic gearbox which will help Maruti make these two offering a lot more attractive for buyers. According to sources, Maruti Suzuki is all set to introduce a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission in both models.

Maruti introduced the Ertiga to the Indian markets back in 2018. The XL6, which is a slightly more premium version of seven-seater model, was launched in India a year later. However, as rivals like Hyundai, Kia and Tata entered the segment offering more powerful engines and loads of features, Ertiga and XL6 appeared rather bare despite good consistent sales numbers.

As far as the exterior changes are concerned, expect the new Ertiga and XL6 to offer new grille, which may reflect the new design language seen on the new Baleno. The bumpers and alloy wheels are also expected to receive upgrades.

The cabin of both Ertiga and XL6 are also expected to undergo several changes. The new 9-inch infotainment screen with SmartPlay Pro version introduced in the 2022 Baleno could make its way into these two models. Besides these, the Ertiga and XL6 could be offered with wireless charging, 360 Camera View and new upholstery among changes. The XL6 could also get the HUD screen available in the new Baleno.

Maruti is likely to continue with the 1.2-litre K12N four-cylinder DualJet petrol engine for the new generation Ertiga. It can generate maximum output of 103bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque. The XL6 will also likely to get the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder K15B mild-hybrid petrol unit capable of producing 103bhp and 138 Nm of peak torque.

