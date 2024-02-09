Maruti Suzuki Ertiga becomes the fastest MPV to clock this sales milestone

Hindustan Times
Auto Posted By HT Auto Desk
Published Feb 09, 2024

Maruti Suzuki has announced a new milestone with the Ertiga that ahs clocked the 10 lakh sales milestone

The Ertiga is one of the most popular models in the country and has become the fastest MPV to cross the 1 million sales figure 

The Ertiga holds over 37.5% of market share in the overall MPV segment in India and has been a brisk seller since it first went on sale in 2012

Maruti Suzuki sells more than 10,000 units of the Ertiga every month with a significant volume coming from the CNG version

 Check product page

Maruti says about 41% more first-time buyers are opting for the Ertiga, driven by young urban customers for larger families 

The company also says that 66% customers of the Ertiga consider it as as pre-determined choice in the segment

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga range starts from 8.69 lakh, going up to 13.03 lakh (ex-showroom)

The MPV gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with manual & automatic transmissions. A CNG option is available private and commercial buyers 

Maruti Suzuki also sells the Ertiga to Toyota, which in turn sells it as the rebadged Toyota Rumion MPV 
Want to know more about the Toyota Ertiga?
Click Here