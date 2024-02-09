Maruti Suzuki Ertiga becomes the fastest MPV to clock this sales milestone

Maruti Suzuki has announced a new milestone with the Ertiga that ahs clocked the 10 lakh sales milestone
The Ertiga is one of the most popular models in the country and has become the fastest MPV to cross the 1 million sales figure
The Ertiga holds over 37.5% of market share in the overall MPV segment in India and has been a brisk seller since it first went on sale in 2012
Maruti Suzuki sells more than 10,000 units of the Ertiga every month with a significant volume coming from the CNG version
Maruti says about 41% more first-time buyers are opting for the Ertiga, driven by young urban customers for larger families
The company also says that 66% customers of the Ertiga consider it as as pre-determined choice in the segment
The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga range starts from ₹8.69 lakh, going up to ₹13.03 lakh (ex-showroom)
The MPV gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine and is available with manual & automatic transmissions. A CNG option is available private and commercial buyers
Maruti Suzuki also sells the Ertiga to Toyota, which in turn sells it as the rebadged Toyota Rumion MPV