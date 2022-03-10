Kia Carens bookings cross 50,000 mark. Luxury, Luxury Plus trims in high demand

Kia India says that 60% of the bookings for the new Carens have been recorded from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the country.

Kia India on Thursday announced that its newly launched Carens has crossed 50,000 bookings just under two months since its booking opened on January 14, 2022. The company says that its new car has ‘struck the right chord’ with the Indian customers. Also, 60% of the bookings for the new Carens have been recorded from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the country.

The carmaker further added that Carens' Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have been a popular choice with 45% booking contribution.

Commenting on this milestone, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging."

Kia India informed that the demand for the car's petrol and diesel variants remain balanced, with around 50% of the customers preferring the diesel variants. On the other hand, the automatic variant only managed to attract 30% of the customers while the rest went for manual trims of Carens.

In February, Kia India had sold 5,300 units of the Carens in just 13 days of its launch. “The Indian automotive industry is going through a tough phase as we face an acute shortage of semiconductors, hampering our production and hence the supply to the market. However, we hope that the shortage of chips will start improving from Q2 onwards. To curb the long delivery period on our cars, we have started the third shift at our Anantapur manufacturing facility starting March 2022. We are proud that our customers’ trust remains undeterred in these challenging times, helping us carve a niche in the Indian automotive market. We assure our patrons that we are working around the clock with our suppliers and partners to reduce the waiting period for the Carens and other models," Sohn added.

First Published Date: