HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Kia Carens Bookings Cross 50,000 Mark. Luxury, Luxury Plus Trims In High Demand

Kia Carens bookings cross 50,000 mark. Luxury, Luxury Plus trims in high demand

Kia India says that 60% of the bookings for the new Carens have been recorded from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Mar 2022, 05:09 PM
A relatively high ground clearance and sporty alloy design add to the youthful visual appeal of the Kia Carens.
A relatively high ground clearance and sporty alloy design add to the youthful visual appeal of the Kia Carens.
A relatively high ground clearance and sporty alloy design add to the youthful visual appeal of the Kia Carens.
A relatively high ground clearance and sporty alloy design add to the youthful visual appeal of the Kia Carens.

Kia India on Thursday announced that its newly launched Carens has crossed 50,000 bookings just under two months since its booking opened on January 14, 2022. The company says that its new car has ‘struck the right chord’ with the Indian customers. Also, 60% of the bookings for the new Carens have been recorded from Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities in the country.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Datsun Go-plus (HT Auto photo)
Datsun Go-plus
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 4.2 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra E2o-plus (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra E2o-plus
Electric | Automatic
₹ 7.34 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mg Hector Plus (HT Auto photo)
Mg Hector Plus
1451 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 13.63 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Sonet (HT Auto photo)
Kia Sonet
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 6.79 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The carmaker further added that Carens' Luxury and Luxury Plus variants have been a popular choice with 45% booking contribution.

Commenting on this milestone, Myung-Sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India said, “This response for the Carens has created a never before excitement in family mover segment and it matches the excitement that our other SUVs have generated, and it is very encouraging."

(Also Read: Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach)

Kia India informed that the demand for the car's petrol and diesel variants remain balanced, with around 50% of the customers preferring the diesel variants. On the other hand, the automatic variant only managed to attract 30% of the customers while the rest went for manual trims of Carens. 

In February, Kia India had sold 5,300 units of the Carens in just 13 days of its launch. “The Indian automotive industry is going through a tough phase as we face an acute shortage of semiconductors, hampering our production and hence the supply to the market. However, we hope that the shortage of chips will start improving from Q2 onwards. To curb the long delivery period on our cars, we have started the third shift at our Anantapur manufacturing facility starting March 2022. We are proud that our customers’ trust remains undeterred in these challenging times, helping us carve a niche in the Indian automotive market. We assure our patrons that we are working around the clock with our suppliers and partners to reduce the waiting period for the Carens and other models," Sohn added. 

 

First Published Date: 10 Mar 2022, 05:01 PM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia Carens Carens cars Carens bookings Kia Carens bookings
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
Google enters into a multi-year deal with McLaren F1 team
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
SUVs to drive Indian UV market share to grow to 53% by FY26: Report
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
In pics: Aston Martin V12 Vantage promises more downforce with a revised design
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
BMW foresees 15 electric cars to be in production in 2022
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power
Aston Martin V12 Vantage returns one last time, promises more power

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city