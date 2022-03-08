HT Auto
Home Auto News Kia Launches ‘mykia’ App For Enhanced Digital Sales And Service Outreach

Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach

The Kia India mobile application offers reward points to customers which can be redeemed in a variety of ways.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Mar 2022, 09:53 AM
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
File photo used for representational purpose.
File photo used for representational purpose.

Kia India has launched its ‘MyKia’ mobile application with the promise of an enhanced car-owning experience for customers in the country. Available for both Android as well as iOS users, the Kia app seeks to strengthen the sales and service program of the company here while also offering customers with a rewards program that can be claimed via a wide variety of deals and discounts.

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Volkswagen Taigun (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Taigun
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 10.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Nissan Magnite (HT Auto photo)
Nissan Magnite
18.75 kmpl|999 cc|Manual
₹ 4.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Renault Kiger (HT Auto photo)
Renault Kiger
999 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.45 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Kia Carens (HT Auto photo)
Kia Carens
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 8.99 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare

The Kia mobile app seeks to add to the convenience for owners of the company's vehicles by providing service reminders, allowing access to a Digi Wallet, helping search for dealers, provide tips and Kia-related news. Prospective customers can also schedule test drives, get quotes on new models, and get video consultation through the app.

It is its ‘MyKia Rewards’ however that is likely to find a special connect. It allows for loyalty point accumulation which can subsequently be utilized for offers on on various brands ranging from electronics and gadgets, food and beverages, fashion and lifestyle, hotels and travel, among others.

With a clear shift in focus on a digital sales and post-sales network in Covid times, Kia is confident that this mobile app will provide a seamless experience to both potential as well as existing customers. “With initiatives like MyKia, we want to offer digital innovations in sales, service and beyond that will provide a differentiated and premium experience to customers throughout their car ownership journey," said Hardeep Singh Brar, Vice President and Head of Sales and Marketing, Kia India.

Kia says it has already received over 10,000 registrations on the app so far.

First Published Date: 08 Mar 2022, 09:53 AM IST
TAGS: Kia Kia India
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Nissan Magnite
Nissan Magnite
EMI starts from
₹ 12,812
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Okinawa Okhi 90 teased again ahead of launch. Check details
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
Kia launches ‘MyKia’ app for enhanced digital sales and service outreach
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
US EV tax bill favouring General Motors, Ford to undergo review by Senate
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
Delhi govt seeks advice from public over making PUCC mandatory at petrol pumps
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations
2022 Lexus NX 350h SUV to launch in India tomorrow: Price expectations

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city