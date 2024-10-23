HT Auto wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Volkswagen Virtus Front Right Side
View all Images

VOLKSWAGEN Virtus

Launched in Jun 2022

4.0
2 Reviews
₹11.56 - 19.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Virtus Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1482.0 - 1497.0 cc

Virtus: 999.0 - 1498.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 19.2 kmpl

Virtus: 18.45 - 20.66 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 118.1 bhp

Virtus: 114.0 - 148.0 bhp

View all Virtus Specs and Features

About Volkswagen Virtus

Latest Update

  • Is this the best time to buy a Volkswagen Tiguan, Taigun or Virtus? Here's how much you can save…
  • Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus get huge year-end discounts. Check new prices

    • Latest Updates on Volkswagen Virtus

     ...Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Virtus.
    VS
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Skoda Slavia
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Front View
    Wheel
    Taillight
    Dashboard
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Volkswagen Virtus Variants
    Volkswagen Virtus price starts at ₹ 11.56 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.4 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Volkswagen Virtus ...Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Petrol
    Manual
    Automatic
    14 Variants Available
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT₹11.56 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT₹13.58 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: -
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning: -
    Instrument Cluster: -
    Child Safety Lock: -
    Wireless Charger: -
    GPS Navigation System: -
    Hill Hold Control: -
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Highline Plus 1.0 TSI MT₹13.88 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    GT Line 1.0 TSI MT₹14.08 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT₹14.88 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: -
    Wireless Charger: -
    GPS Navigation System: -
    Hill Hold Control: -
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT₹14.98 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    GT Line 1.0 TSI AT₹15.18 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)₹15.6 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    View More
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)₹16.86 Lakhs*
    999 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Hill Hold Control
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)₹17.6 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)₹17.8 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    GT Plus Sport₹17.85 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)₹19.15 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    GT Plus Sport DSG₹19.4 Lakhs*
    1498 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Leatherette
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Volkswagen Virtus Expert Review

    4.5 out of 5

    Pros

    Capable engine optionsSuperb DSG unitPlenty of featuresGT Line looks very sportySpacious cabin

    Cons

    Hard plasticsTacky inserts on dashboard

    One sedan to rule them all, one sedan to find them. One sedan to bring them all, and in the darkness bind them. The sedan space may have been in the dark in the Indian car market in recent times but the all-new Volkswagen Virtus has long been promising to create a renaissance for the segment here. The challenge being thrown is as much to the existing crop of mid-size sedans already available as it is to a near frenzied craze for SUVs of all shapes, sizes and at varying price points. But for any sedan to not just lead in its own segment but fend off rivals in other segments, it needs to strike that perfect balance between styling, features, comfort and capable drive traits - all at a price point that doesn't put off the sentiments.

    For Volkswagen in India, there have been many chapters to its sedan tale but none that has been remarkably well received. Whether it was the Ameo or the Vento or even the far more premium Jetta and Passat - the strong intent was met only with a lackluster response. But ever so often a model comes in with a fresh breath of air and in that sense, the Volkswagen Virtus is promising more of a storm than a gentle breeze. Will the Virtus manage to prop up Volkswagen to the pedestal of a rather tiny empire called sedans? In the words of Gandalf - Have patience. Go where you must go, and hope!

    READ MORE

    Volkswagen Virtus Images

    18 images
    View All Virtus Images

    Volkswagen Virtus Colours

    Volkswagen Virtus is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Lava blue
    Curcuma yellow
    Carbon steel grey
    Deep black pearl
    Reflex silver
    Candy white
    Wild cherry red
    Rising blue metallic
    Volkswagen Virtus Safety Ratings

    The Volkswagen Virtus has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 5 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Volkswagen Virtus Specifications and Features

    AirbagsYes
    Body TypeSedan
    Mileage18.45 - 20.66 kmpl
    Engine999-1498 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    SunroofYes
    View all Virtus specs and features

    Volkswagen Virtus comparison with similar cars

    Volkswagen Virtus
    Skoda Slavia
    Hyundai Verna
    Honda City
    Honda City Hybrid
    ₹11.56 Lakhs*
    ₹10.69 Lakhs*
    ₹11.07 Lakhs*
    ₹11.82 Lakhs*
    ₹19 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.7
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.7
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.8
    2 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    -
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    158 bhp
    Power
    119 bhp
    Power
    97 bhp
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    253 Nm
    Torque
    145 Nm
    Torque
    127 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Ground Clearance
    179 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    165 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Length
    4561 mm
    Length
    4541 mm
    Length
    4535 mm
    Length
    4583 mm
    Length
    4583 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Height
    1507 mm
    Height
    1475 mm
    Height
    1489 mm
    Height
    1489 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Width
    1752 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1748 mm
    Width
    1748 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Boot Space
    521 litres
    Boot Space
    521 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    506 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Automatic
    Currently viewingVirtus vs SlaviaVirtus vs VernaVirtus vs CityVirtus vs City Hybrid
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Volkswagen Virtus Mileage

    Volkswagen Virtus in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Volkswagen Virtus's petrol variant is 20.8 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Volkswagen Virtus Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    Highline Plus 1.0 TSI AT
    GT Line 1.0 TSI AT
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)
    GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)
    GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)
    GT Plus Sport DSG
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    20.8 kmpl

    Volkswagen Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Volkswagen Delhi East
    28, Patparganj, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9586224000
    Frontier Autoworld Private Limited
    F/F, 22, Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar 4, South East Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9540019816
    Volkswagen Paschim Vihar
    R-10, Main Rohtak Road, Mianwali Nagar, Peeragarhi, Paschim Vihar,NEW Delhi, New Delhi, Delhi 110087
    +91 - 9811386801
    Volkswagen Safdarjung
    A2/6, Frontier Autoworld, Safdarjung Enclave, Safdarjung Enclave, Opposite Bikaji Kama Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110029
    +91 - 8750000663
    Volkswagen Delhi West
    68/3, Najafgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Near, Moments Mall, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9998949949
    Volkswagen Delhi West
    68/3, Najaffgarh Road, Moti Nagar, Near Moti Nagar Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 7947044597
    See All Volkswagen Dealers in Delhi

    Volkswagen Virtus Videos

    Volkswagen Virtus: Five reasons that make this sedan popular in India
    23 Oct 2024
    Volkswagen Virtus: First Drive Review
    6 May 2022
    2022 Volkswagen Virtus: First Look
    8 Mar 2022

    Popular Volkswagen Cars

    View all Volkswagen Cars
    View all Upcoming Volkswagen Cars

    Volkswagen Virtus EMI

    Select Variant:
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    936 Km
    ₹ 11.56 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    Comfortline 1.0 TSI MT
    936 Km
    ₹11.56 Lakhs*
    Highline 1.0 TSI MT
    873 Km
    ₹13.58 Lakhs*
    Highline 1.0 TSI AT
    815 Km
    ₹14.88 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT
    936 Km
    ₹15.28 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI MT (Electric Seats)
    936 Km
    ₹15.6 Lakhs*
    Sound Edition Topline MT
    904 Km
    ₹15.8 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT
    830 Km
    ₹16.58 Lakhs*
    GT 1.5 TSI DSG
    883 Km
    ₹16.62 Lakhs*
    Topline 1.0 TSI AT (Electric Seats)
    830 Km
    ₹16.85 Lakhs*
    Sound Edition Topline AT
    830 Km
    ₹17.05 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 MT
    850 Km
    ₹17.28 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Limited Edition MT Deep Black Pearl
    850 Km
    ₹17.48 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 MT (Electric Seats)
    850 Km
    ₹17.6 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)
    850 Km
    ₹17.8 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge MT Carbon Steel Grey Matte
    850 Km
    ₹17.86 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG
    883 Km
    ₹18.83 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge Limited Edition DSG Deep Black Pearl
    883 Km
    ₹19.03 Lakhs*
    GT Plus 1.5 TSI EVO DSG (Electric Seats)
    883 Km
    ₹19.15 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge LE DSG Deep Black Pearl (Electric Seats)
    883 Km
    ₹19.35 Lakhs*
    GT Plus Edge DSG Carbon Steel Grey Matte (Electric Seats)
    883 Km
    ₹19.41 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹20784.51/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Volkswagen Virtus User Reviews & Ratings

    4
    2 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    2
    5 rating
    0
    Write a Review
    Virtus the Sedan Love.
    All hail to Volkswagen and Skoda Group, for saving the Sedan's segment in India. Brought this beauty in July 2022, Till now no major bad experience, getting good mileage in light footed drive, punchy engine can go 0-100 under 6-7 seconds. So the mileage would depend on drive. Regarding service I would suggest to make connections with the holders so that they can provide you better service, Personally I like the staff of sec 52 Gurgaon service center, They treat me like a family So yeah, Rest the doubt about the Service center cost and all, Virtus 90% built in India so the cost of the parts is comparatively Low according to polo and vento, And you will find all the cost on the VW site. Just always be careful when ever you get your part paint, ask them to double coat the paint. since its peeling of after a while. so overall Driving feel 10/10 Mileage 8/10 : depends on driving style Comfort 8/10 : back seat could be more comfortable leg space is more than enough Engine 1.0, beauty and beast AC 7/10, it is not as good as honda but no issue as such In short you're getting D segment Car in the price bracket of C segment. By: Aishavaray Ravi (Jun 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    A beast in the toughest segment
    This is the first car I've ever seen in my life which is low budget and completely luxury. In virtus both the exterior and interior is super cool.The sound system in virtus is marvelous it got 8 speakers from Harman Kardon.The mileage for this car is about 18-20kmpl and which is good mileage in this segment By: Deon K Prem (Jun 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review

    Explore Other Options

    Sedan Cars
    Sedan Cars Under 15 Lakhs
    Petrol Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming Sedan Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
