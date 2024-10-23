Latest Updates on Volkswagen Virtus

The Volkswagen Virtus has made waves in the Indian automotive market since its launch. As of now, the 2024 Volkswagen Virtus is a hot favourite among sedan enthusiasts, showcasing not just style but performance and safety. With impressive sales figures validating its popularity — having breached the 50,000 sales mark within just 28 months of its release — the Virtus has carved out a loyal following. This latest entrant to the mid-size sedan segment aims to reignite interest in a category that has been overshadowed by the rising popularity of SUVs. Prospective buyers can look forward to advanced technology and performance-oriented features as part of Volkswagen's India 2.0 strategy.

Volkswagen Virtus Price

Prospective customers looking to acquire the Volkswagen Virtus can expect a price range between ₹11.55 Lakhs and ₹19.39 Lakhs. This competitive pricing makes it a worthy contender against rivals like the Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, and Hyundai Verna, all while offering a feature-rich driving experience.

Volkswagen Virtus Launch Date

The Volkswagen Virtus officially launched in India on June 9, 2022. This launch marked the revival of the sedan segment for Volkswagen, as the Virtus replaced the well-known Vento and aimed for a spot among the best mid-size sedans.

Volkswagen Virtus Variants

The Volkswagen Virtus is available in several compelling variants to cater to different customer preferences. It features two major trim options: the Virtus Chrome and the Virtus Sport. Within these, there are several sub-variants offering different features: Comfortline, Highline, Highline Plus, Topline, GT Line, GT Plus, and GT Plus Sport. The availability of multiple variants ensures that buyers can choose a model that best suits their needs, whether that be for performance or day-to-day driving efficiencies.

Volkswagen Virtus Design and Exterior

The design of the Volkswagen Virtus stands out amongst its competitors, embodying a sophisticated and striking aesthetic that is true to the brand's identity. It measures 4,561 mm in length, 1,752 mm in width, and has a height of 1,507 mm, giving it a grounded and sporty presence on the roads. The sleek, streamlined lines not only enhance its modern appeal but also improve aerodynamics. Key exterior features include stylish LED projector headlights, an aggressive front fascia highlighted by a broad air intake, and striking alloy wheels that add to its athletic charm. Prospective buyers can choose from six vibrant colours, including Wild Cherry Red and Rising Blue, further allowing customization to personal tastes.

Volkswagen Virtus Interior

Step inside the Volkswagen Virtus, and you'll immediately notice the premium cabin layout that is both spacious and comfortable. With ample room for four occupants and an exceptional boot space of 521 litres, the Virtus excels in providing a comfortable riding experience, especially for long journeys. The cabin boasts high-quality materials and an abundance of technological features. Among them is a mesmerising 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system, which supports both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, providing seamless connectivity. Additional comfort features include ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, and a panoramic sunroof, all of which enhance the luxurious feel of the Virtus. Safety is also prioritised in the cabin, with features such as six airbags, Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and a robust Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) adding peace of mind for all passengers.

Volkswagen Virtus Engine Options

The Volkswagen Virtus can be had with two engine options. There is the 1.0-litre TSI engine that makes 113 bhp and is available in both manual and automatic gearbox options. This is the unit that is available on most variants of the Virtus apart from GT Plus and GT Plus Sport. Those two variants are treated with the stronger 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine that makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. This unit can be had with the manual gearbox or a DSG.

Volkswagen Virtus Fuel Efficiency

When it comes to fuel efficiency, the Volkswagen Virtus does not disappoint. The 1.0-litre TSI engine delivers an impressive mileage of approximately 19.4 kmpl with the manual as per ARAI certification. The same unit with the automatic brings a mileage of 18.1 kmpl. The more powerful 1.5-litre TSI Evo engine, equipped with Active Cylinder Technology (ACT) for optimising fuel usage, also ensures a commendable ARAI-claimed mileage of 18 kmpl with the manual gearbox and 19.62 kmpl with the DSG. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Safety Features

Safety is a significant focus for Volkswagen, and the Virtus comes equipped with an array of impressive safety features. It holds a remarkable 5-star GNCAP safety rating due to its robust construction and numerous active safety systems. Standard features across all variants include six airbags, ESC, Hill Hold Assist, and multi-collision braking. Further enhancing its safety credentials are advanced elements such as rear parking sensors, a rear parking camera, Traction Control, and a Tire Pressure Deflation Warning system. The Virtus displays high standards in protecting both adult and child occupants alike.