Tata Tigor EV Specifications

Tata Tigor EV comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tigor EV measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Tigor EV is 172. A five-seat model, Tata Tigor EV sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less