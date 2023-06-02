Tata Tigor EV Specifications

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Tata Tigor EV comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tigor EV measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance of Tigor EV is 172. A five-seat model, Tata Tigor EV sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market. ...Read More Read Less
Tata Tigor EV price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tigor EV comes in 4 variants. Tata Tigor EV top variant price is ₹ 13.14 Lakhs.
₹11.99 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹12.49 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹12.99 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
₹13.14 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
*Ex-showroom price
