Tata Tigor EV Specifications

Tata Tigor EV is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 11,99,000 in India. It is available in 4 variants, and 1 transmission option: Automatic .
Tata Tigor EV Specs

Tata Tigor EV comes in four electric variant options. It comes with Automatic transmission. The Tigor EV measures 3,993 mm in length, 1,677 mm in width and has a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. The ground clearance ...Read More

Tata Tigor EV Specifications and Features

Select Variant:
XZ Plus Dual Tone
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Regenerative Braking, Pure Electric Driving Mode
Battery Charging
8 Hrs @ 220 Volt
Transmission
Automatic - 1 Gears, Sport Mode
Emission Standard
BS 6
Range
306 km
Top Speed
120
Engine Type
Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor paired to High energy density Lithium-ion battery pack
Alternate Fuel
Not Applicable
Electric Motor
1 Permanent magnet synchronous Placed At Front Axle
Driving Range
306
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.63
Battery
26 kWh, Lithium Ion,Battery Placed Under Rear Seats
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Fuel Type
Electric
Max Motor Performance
74 bhp 170 Nm
Engine
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable, Not Applicable Valves/Cylinder, Not Applicable
Max Speed
166 kmph
Minimum Turning Radius
5.1
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Wheels
Steel Rims
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Rear Suspension
Twist Beam with Dual Path Strut
Front Suspension
Independent MacPherson Strut with Coil Spring
Rear Tyres
175 / 65 R14
Ground Clearance
172
Length
3993
Wheelbase
2450
Kerb Weight
1235
Height
1532
Width
1677
Bootspace
316
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5
Doors
4
Steering Adjustment
Tilt
Cruise Control
No
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera with Guidance
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Co-Driver Only
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Climate Control)
Anti-glare Mirrors
Manual - Internal Only
12V Power Outlets
2
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Shift Indicator
No
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Tachometer
No
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Gear Indicator
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Seat Adjustment
No
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
No
One Touch - Up
No
Driver Armrest Storage
No
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Sunglass Holder
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
160000
Warranty (Kilometres)
125000
Warranty (Years)
3
Cornering Headlights
No
Headlights
Halogen Projector
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Daytime Running Lights
Not Sure
Cabin Lamps
Centre
Fog Lights
Halogen
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
No
Ambient Interior Lighting
No
Automatic Head Lamps
No
CD Player
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
No
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wired), Apple Car Play (Wired)
iPod Compatibility
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Speakers
6+
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
Yes
Internal Hard-drive
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
Not Available
MP3 Playback
Yes
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
No
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes
Display
Touch-screen Display
Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
No
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
No
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Airbags
2 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
No
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
4 Star (Global NCAP)
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Dual Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
With Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
No
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down, seat height up / down)
Interior Colours
Light Grey & Black
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
No
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
No
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)

Tata Tigor EV News

Tata Motors currently leads the EV segment with three models - Nexon EV, Tigor EV and Tiago EV.
Nexon EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV help Tata Motors' electric car sales grow by 66%
2 Jun 2023
Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback, launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>11.50 lakh, will rival Tata Tigor EV.
Citroen E-C3 vs Tata Tigor EV: Price, features, range compared
11 Mar 2023
Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback will rival the likes of Tata Tigor EV and Tiago EV among some of the most affordable electric vehicles available in India.
Citroen E-C3 vs Tiago EV, Tigor EV: Which affordable EV suits your budget?
28 Feb 2023
Tata Tigor EV will now be sold in a new Magnetic Red colour scheme. It will also have blue accents.
2022 Tata Tigor EV with more features and driving range launched in India
23 Nov 2022
Tata Tigor EV will get a new colour scheme called Magnetic Red.
Updated Tata Tigor EV to launch soon, gets cruise control
22 Nov 2022
View all
 

Tata Tigor EV Variants & Price List

Tata Tigor EV price starts at ₹ 11.99 Lakhs and goes upto ₹ 13.14 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Tata Tigor EV comes in 4 variants. Tata Tigor EV top variant price is ₹ 13.14 Lakhs.

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
XE
11.99 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XM
12.49 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus
12.99 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
XZ Plus Dual Tone
13.14 Lakhs*
Not Applicable Cylinders Not Applicable
Electric
Automatic
Get On Road Price
Check latest Offers
View All Variants
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

