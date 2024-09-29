HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz GLC On Road Price in Thane

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz GLC Front Left Side
1/12
Mercedes-Benz GLC Headlight
2/12
Mercedes-Benz GLC Taillight
3/12
Mercedes-Benz GLC Top View
4/12
Mercedes-Benz GLC Wheel
5/12
Mercedes-Benz GLC Ambient Lighting View
View all Images
6/12
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
86.65 - 89.35 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Thane
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

GLC Price in Thane

Mercedes-Benz GLC on road price in Thane starts from Rs. 86.65 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz GLC top variant goes up to Rs. 89.35 Lakhs in Thane. Mercedes-Benz GLC comes with a choice of 1999 cc Petrol and

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC₹ 86.65 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC₹ 89.35 Lakhs
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz GLC Variant Wise Price List in Thane

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
300 4MATIC
₹86.65 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Petrol
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
73,50,000
RTO
10,00,110
Insurance
3,14,887
Save upto 70% on insurance with coverfox.comKnow more
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Thane)
86,65,497
EMI@1,86,255/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close
220d 4MATIC
₹89.35 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Diesel
Automatic
View breakup

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz GLC Alternatives

Audi Q5

Audi Q5

65.18 - 70.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q5 Price in Thane
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

79.99 - 88.33 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Q7 Price in Thane
UPCOMING
Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

Mercedes-Benz GLB 2024

65 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

Land Rover Range Rover Evoque

64.12 - 67.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Range Rover Evoque Price in Thane
Jaguar F-Pace

Jaguar F-Pace

69.99 Lakhs - 1.51 Cr
Check Latest Offers
F-Pace Price in Thane
Porsche Macan

Porsche Macan

69.98 - 84.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Macan Price in Thane

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLC News

Mercedes Benz is repotedly planning to discontinue the GLC Coupe and GLE Coupe
Mercedes-Benz GLC and GLE Coupe SUVs likely to be phased out by 2026: Reports
29 Sept 2024
The new-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC gets a smaller 2.0-litre four-cylinder, turbo petrol with tech borrowed from F1 cars
New-gen Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe 4MATIC launched in India at 1.11 crore
8 Aug 2024
Both the Mercedes GLC AMG 43 Coupe and CLE Cabriolet are a part of the C-Class family and will be priced at over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 crore (ex-showroom)
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe & CLE Cabriolet to be launched in India tomorrow
7 Aug 2024
Mercedes will drive in the first variant of the new generation GLC SUV which was launched last year. It will also replace the existing C-Class lineup with the new CLE cabriolet.
Mercedes-Benz to launch two new cars next month, including the AMG GLC coupe
16 Jul 2024
BMW X4 is likely to meet the end of its production by 2025.
Mercedes-Benz GLC rivalling BMW X4 set to go off shelves. Here's why
4 Jul 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz GLC News

Mercedes-Benz GLC Videos

Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
Mercedes Benz is all set to launch the GLC 2023 in India next week. The best-selling SUV from the Germans comes with a plethora of changes in its new avatar,
Mercedes GLC 2023 SUV: First Look
5 Aug 2023
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz GLC FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thane is Rs. 89.35 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thane amount to Rs. 11.65 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz GLC in Thane is Rs. 1.76 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thane are Rs. 3.19 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz GLC 220d 4MATIC in Thane includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 74.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 11.65 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.19 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 89.35 Lakhs.

Latest Cars in India 2024

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

Mercedes-Benz E-Class

78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Volvo EX40

Volvo EX40

56.1 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BYD eMAX 7

BYD eMAX 7

26.9 - 29.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW M4 CS

BMW M4 CS

1.89 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Nissan Magnite

Nissan Magnite

6 - 11.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2024

Tata Curvv EV

Tata Curvv EV

17.49 - 21.99 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 22.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

10.9 - 20.45 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 26.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024

7 - 10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Mahindra Bolero 2024

Mahindra Bolero 2024

10 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Tucson 2024

Hyundai Tucson 2024

30 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
BMW M3

BMW M3

65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details