What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Shirdi? The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Shirdi is Rs. 7.23 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Shirdi? The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Shirdi amount to Rs. 50,211, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Shirdi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Shirdi is Rs. 13,115.

What are the insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R in Shirdi? The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG in Shirdi are Rs. 28,274, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.