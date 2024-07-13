Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Orai starts from Rs. 6.28 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.29 Lakhs in Orai.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol and 998 cc CNG engine options.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Orai for 998 cc to 1197 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.28 - 7.29 Lakhs.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dealers and showrooms in Orai for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price breakup in Orai includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is mainly compared to Tata Tiago which starts at Rs. 5.65 Lakhs in Orai, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios which starts at Rs. 5.92 Lakhs in Orai and Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 starting at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Orai.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 ₹ 6.28 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 ₹ 6.78 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2 ₹ 7.15 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG ₹ 7.29 Lakhs
