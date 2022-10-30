HT Auto
6.08 - 8.37 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Gurdaspur
Wagon R Price in Gurdaspur

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Gurdaspur starts from Rs. 6.08 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.25 Lakhs in Gurdaspur. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a

Variants On-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 ₹ 6.08 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 ₹ 6.57 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2 ₹ 7.11 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG ₹ 7.25 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Variant Wise Price List in Gurdaspur

LXI 1.0
₹6.08 Lakhs* On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,54,500
RTO
27,010
Insurance
26,300
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Gurdaspur)
6,08,310
EMI@13,075/mo
VXI 1.0
₹6.57 Lakhs* On-Road Price
998 cc
Petrol
Manual
ZXI 1.2
₹7.11 Lakhs* On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
LXI 1.0 CNG
₹7.25 Lakhs* On-Road Price
998 cc
CNG
Manual
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift

5.99 - 9.03 Lakhs
Swift Price in Gurdaspur
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Baleno Price in Gurdaspur
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
Tiago Price in Gurdaspur
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
Altroz Price in Gurdaspur
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

5.84 - 8.51 Lakhs
Grand i10 Nios Price in Gurdaspur

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R News

Maruti Suzuki Celerio
Nearly 10k units of Maruti Wagon R, Celerio, Ignis recalled. Here's why
30 Oct 2022
2022 Maruti WagonR is available for purchase in four variant options - LXi, VXi, ZXi, and ZXi+.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R facelift arrives in dealerships
12 Mar 2022
Maruti Suzuki India has expanded its manufacturing capacity by adding a new assembly line at its Manesar plant, increasing the total capacity to nine lakh units per year.
Maruti Suzuki boosts production capacity with new assembly line at Manesar plant
9 Apr 2024
Tata Punch has towered over all SUVs to emerge as India's number one choice in the segment. The new Creta has also garnered immense interest as its sales havre shot up. Mahindra's Scorpio-N continues to be its best-selling SUV in India.
Top 10 SUVs in March: Tata Punch, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio-N lead charge
8 Apr 2024
Maruti Suzuki aims to ramp up its exports business with continuous focus on new models launches in the overseas markets.
Maruti Suzuki targets 3 lakh exports in FY25, eyes 8 lakh milestone by 2030
7 Apr 2024
Maruti Suzuki Videos

Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of ₹24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Jimny SUV will be launched in first week of June. The carmaker has already garnered more than 30,000 bookings since unveiling in January.
Jimny SUV to launch in June: Can it be another blockbuster from Maruti Suzuki?
23 May 2023
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Suzuki Fronx will be offered through the Nexa retail chain of Maruti Suzuki.
Maruti Suzuki Fronx SUV: First Drive Review
28 Apr 2023
