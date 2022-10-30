Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Boisar starts from Rs. 6.47 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.23 Lakhs in Boisar.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Boisar starts from Rs. 6.47 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Wagon R top variant goes up to Rs. 7.23 Lakhs in Boisar.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R comes with a choice of 1197 cc Petrol and 998 cc CNG engine options.
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG.
The Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price in Boisar for 998.0 cc to 1197.0 cc cc engine ranges between Rs. 6.47 - 7.23 Lakhs.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R dealers and showrooms in Boisar for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R on road price breakup in Boisar includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki Wagon R is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Swift which starts at Rs. 5.99 Lakhs in Boisar, Maruti Suzuki Baleno which starts at Rs. 6.61 Lakhs in Boisar and Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 starting at Rs. 6.5 Lakhs in Boisar.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 ₹ 6.47 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXI 1.0 ₹ 6.98 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXI 1.2 ₹ 7.31 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXI 1.0 CNG ₹ 7.23 Lakhs
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price
*Ex-showroom price