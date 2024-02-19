Saved Articles

Maruti Suzuki Swift On Road Price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh

4.5 out of 5
6.43 - 7.95 Lakhs
Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh
Swift Price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh

Maruti Suzuki Swift on road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts from Rs. 6.43 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Swift top variant goes up to Rs. 7.95 Lakhs in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi₹ 6.43 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Swift Vxi₹ 7.27 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Swift Zxi₹ 7.95 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Swift Variant Wise Price List in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh

Lxi
₹6.43 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
5,85,206
RTO
22,556
Insurance
34,957
500
6,43,219
Vxi
₹7.27 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Zxi
₹7.95 Lakhs
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Swift Alternatives

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

6.61 - 9.88 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

5.54 - 7.42 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024

6.5 - 10 Lakhs
Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago

5.65 - 8.9 Lakhs
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

6.99 - 11.16 Lakhs
Tata Altroz

Tata Altroz

6.6 - 10.74 Lakhs
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Swift News

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the fourth generation of Swift hatchback with a hybrid powertrain in the Indian market soon.
Waiting for fourth-generation Maruti Suzuki Swift? Possible colour options here
19 Feb 2024
The 2024 Suzuki Swift retains its iconic silhouette. (Photo courtesy: Facebook/佐藤俊重)
2024 Suzuki Swift arrives at showrooms in Japan. Check out real-life images
18 Jan 2024
Besides the new design and updated interior, the new Swift is also expected to come with hybrid powertrain technology.
Maruti Suzuki Swift likely to get hybrid technology soon
10 Jan 2024
Suzuki Swift Cool Yellow Rev Concept will come only with cosmetic changes.
Suzuki Swift Cool Rev concept to be showcased at Tokyo Auto Salon 2024. Check what's special
30 Dec 2023
In India, there are a variety of cars positioned in different segments that offer great resale value.
Honda City to Maruti Suzuki Swift: Some popular cars in India that fetch great resale value
19 Dec 2023
Maruti Suzuki Swift Videos

Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
Most Affordable Maruti Suzuki Hatchbacks Cars | All Things Auto
18 May 2023
Maruti Baleno premium hatchback became the latest car from India's largest car manufacturer to fail Latin NCAP crash tests.
Watch: Made-in-India Maruti Baleno fails to pass Latin NCAP crash tests
29 Oct 2021
Made in India Maruti Suzuki Swift, which had secured 2 Star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests, failed miserably in the Latin American version.
Maruti’s Swift, Renualt Duster get zero rating in Latin NCAP crash tests
28 Aug 2021
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Swift FAQs

The Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi is priced on the road at Rs 6,43,219 in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
The Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi will have RTO charges of Rs 22,556 in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh is Rs 34,957.
Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Maruti Suzuki Swift in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,85,206, RTO - Rs. 22,556, Insurance - Rs. 34,957, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Swift in ##cityName## as Rs. 6,43,219 .
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is the Maruti Suzuki Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 7,94,558 on the road in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.
Maruti Suzuki Swift on-road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts at Rs. 6,43,219 and goes up to Rs. 7,94,558. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.
EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Swift in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh will be Rs. 13,042. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

