What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Swift in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh? The Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi is priced on the road at Rs 6,43,219 in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.

What will be the RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Swift in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh? The Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi will have RTO charges of Rs 22,556 in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.

What will be the Insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Swift in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh? The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Swift Lxi in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh is Rs 34,957.

What is the detailed breakup of Maruti Suzuki Swift in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Maruti Suzuki Swift in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,85,206, RTO - Rs. 22,556, Insurance - Rs. 34,957, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Swift in ##cityName## as Rs. 6,43,219 .

What is the on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Swift Top Model? The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Swift is the Maruti Suzuki Zxi Plus AMT Dual Tone, which costs Rs. 7,94,558 on the road in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh.

What is the on road price of Maruti Suzuki Swift? Maruti Suzuki Swift on-road price in Bilaspur Himachal Pradesh starts at Rs. 6,43,219 and goes up to Rs. 7,94,558. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.