Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price in Fatehpur starts from Rs. 4.82 Lakhs.
The on road price for Maruti Suzuki S-Presso top variant goes up to Rs. 6.21 Lakhs in Fatehpur.
The lowest price
The lowest price model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std and the most priced model is Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus.
Visit your nearest
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso dealers and showrooms in Fatehpur for best offers.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso on road price breakup in Fatehpur includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants.
When considering prices, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is mainly compared to Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 which starts at Rs. 3.99 Lakhs in Fatehpur, Renault Kwid which starts at Rs. 4.7 Lakhs in Fatehpur and Maruti Suzuki XL5 starting at Rs. 5 Lakhs in Fatehpur.
Variants On-Road Price Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Std ₹ 4.82 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso LXi ₹ 5.60 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso VXi ₹ 5.83 Lakhs Maruti Suzuki S-Presso Vxi Plus ₹ 6.21 Lakhs
