Marutisuzuki Ertiga On Road Price

in Aurangabad (Bihar)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Price List, Specifications and Features

Fuel Type :
Transmission :
Ertiga LXi

1462 cc | 103 bhp | 1135 kg

₹ 8.57 Lakhs
Ex Showroom Price
769,000
RTO
54,660
Insurance
32,901
On-Road Price
856,561
Specifications Features
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Emission Standard
BS 6
Drivetrain
FWD
Mileage (ARAI)
19.01 kmpl
Battery
Lithium Ion
Engine Type
K 15 Smart Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
138 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 5 Gears
Fuel Type
Petrol
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
103 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Others
Regenerative Braking, Idle Start/Stop
Driving Range
855.45 Km
Minimum Turning Radius
5.2 metres
Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
Steel
Rear Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam & Coil Spring
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring
Wheels
Steel Rims
Front Tyres
185 / 65 R15
Kerb Weight
1135 kg
Height
1690 mm
Width
1735 mm
Length
4395 mm
Ground Clearance
180 mm
Wheelbase
2740 mm
Seating Capacity
7 Person
No of Seating Rows
3 Rows
Bootspace
209 litres
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres
Doors
5 Doors
Frequently asked Questions

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi is priced on the road at Rs 856,561 in Aurangabad (Bihar).

In Aurangabad (Bihar), the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi will be Rs 54,660.

The Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Ertiga LXi's insurance charges in Aurangabad (Bihar) are Rs 32,901.

The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Aurangabad (Bihar): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 769,000, RTO - Rs. 54,660, Insurance - Rs. 32,901, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 15,304. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Aurangabad (Bihar) is Rs. 856,561.

Top model of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT and the on road price in Aurangabad (Bihar) is Rs. 1,192,756.

The top variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga costs Rs. 1,192,756 on the road. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is available in 6.0 variants, with the base model being Maruti Suzuki Ertiga LXi and the top variant being Maruti Suzuki Ertiga ZXi AT, which costs Rs. 1,192,756.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga on-road price in Aurangabad (Bihar) starts at Rs. 856,561 and goes up to Rs. 1,192,756. The on-road price includes the ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in 17,368 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0% loan interest rate and a 5 year loan term.

EMI for the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in 17,368 will be Rs. ##emiCost##. These calculations are based on a 8.0 percent loan interest rate and a 5-year repayment period.

