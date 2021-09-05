The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the base variant of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Akbarpur (Rajasthan): Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 769,000, RTO - Rs. 54,660, Insurance - Rs. 32,901, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 15,304. With all of the above factors considered, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in Akbarpur (Rajasthan) is Rs. 856,561.