Maruti Suzuki Dzire On Road Price in Satara

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front Left Side
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Front View
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Grille
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hands Free Boot Release
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Headlight
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Rear Left View
6.79 - 10.14 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Satara
Dzire Price in Satara

Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Satara starts from Rs. 8.00 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 9.91 Lakhs in Satara. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXI₹ 8.00 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXI₹ 9.15 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AMT₹ 9.69 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG₹ 9.91 Lakhs
Read More

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Wise Price List in Satara

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXI
₹8.00 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,79,000
RTO
81,283
Insurance
39,012
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Pune
(Price not available in Satara)
7,99,795
EMI@17,191/mo
VXI
₹9.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
View breakup
VXi AMT
₹9.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
View breakup
VXi CNG
₹9.91 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
CNG
Manual
View breakup
View more Variants

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6.49 - 9.05 Lakhs
Aura Price in Satara
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
Amaze Price in Satara
UPCOMING
Honda Amaze 2024

Honda Amaze 2024

7.5 - 10 Lakhs
View upcoming Cars
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
Tigor Price in Satara

Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all Maruti Suzuki Cars

Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

Maruti Suzuki VXi has been one of the most popular variants for a long time, promising value for money. Will the VXi trim of the new Dzire continue the same momentum?
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi: Is it the most value-for-money variant?
18 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire being tested for side-impact protection during the Global NCAP test procedures.
Six airbags to 360-degree camera: What drives Maruti Suzuki Dzire to earn 5-star safety rating in Global NCAP crash test
14 Nov 2024
The Dzire sedan is one of the best-selling offerings from Maruti Suzuki and has been a power player since its initial launch back in 2008.
New generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire starts reaching showrooms
14 Nov 2024
In one of the officials teasers of the upcoming Amaze sedan, Honda Cars has partially revealed ADAS feature that is expected to make its way into the new feature list of the sub-compact model.
Honda Amaze facelift, rival to Maruti Dzire, to get this segment-first feature, hints official teaser
13 Nov 2024
The new Dzire gets an updated grille with a gloss black strim at it's top.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: How a range of new and surprising features make a difference this time
13 Nov 2024
 Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Videos

Maruti Suzuki has luanched the new Dzire at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) to renew rivalry with other sub-compact sedans like Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 review: Aura enhanced to Amaze sedan lovers?
12 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire 2024 sedan has secured five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. This is the highest safety rating achieved by any Maruti car at any crash tests globally. Maruti will launch the new Dzire in India on November 11.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire gets 5-star safety rating at Global NCAP: Safest Maruti car ever
8 Nov 2024
Maruti Suzuki's new Dzire sedan has broken into the the list of safest cars in its segment with a five-star safety rating at the Global NCAP crash tests. We take a look at where does it rank among the safest sedans in India..
Is Maruti Dzire safer than VW Virtus? India’s top 5 safest sedans ranked by Global NCAP
11 Nov 2024
The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Satara is Rs. 9.91 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Satara amount to Rs. 70,563, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Satara is Rs. 16,217.
The insurance charges for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Satara are Rs. 46,188, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi CNG in Satara includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 8.74 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 70,563, insurance - Rs. 46,188, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 9.91 Lakhs.

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

