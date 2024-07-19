HT Auto
4 out of 5
4 out of 5
6.86 - 10.28 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Dungarpur
Dzire Price in Dungarpur

Maruti Suzuki Dzire on road price in Dungarpur starts from Rs. 6.86 Lakhs. The on road price for Maruti Suzuki Dzire top variant goes up to Rs. 8.81 Lakhs in Dungarpur. The lowest price

VariantsOn-Road Price
Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi₹ 6.86 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi₹ 8.04 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire VXi AGS₹ 8.59 Lakhs
Maruti Suzuki Dzire ZXi₹ 8.81 Lakhs
...Read More

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Variant Wise Price List in Dungarpur

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
LXi
₹6.86 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,97,948
RTO
52,042
Insurance
35,412
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Dungarpur
6,85,902
EMI@14,743/mo
VXi
₹8.04 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
VXi AGS
₹8.59 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Automatic
ZXi
₹8.81 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1197 cc
Petrol
Manual
Maruti Suzuki Dzire Alternatives

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

6.44 - 9 Lakhs
Honda Amaze

Honda Amaze

7.2 - 9.92 Lakhs
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta

Toyota Belta

10 Lakhs Onwards
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

6.3 - 9.55 Lakhs
Popular Maruti Suzuki Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Maruti Suzuki Dzire News

While Maruti Suzuki is gearing up to launch the new generation Dzire sub-compact sedan, Honda is expected to introduce the new edition of Amaze by the end of this year. Hyundai too is expected to launch an N Line version of Verna while Skoda will drive in the Slavia facelift soon.
Dzire to Slavia: 7 upcoming sedans expected to launch in India soon
19 Jul 2024
Maruti Suzuki is working on the next-generation Dzire sedan, which will be based on the fourth-generation Swift hatchback. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan to launch in late 2024. What to expect
21 Apr 2024
When launched in India, Maruti Suzuki will use a new three-cylinder engine.
What are the updates expected to come to 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire?
22 Mar 2024
The Swift and Dzire will come with a new three-cylinder engine. (Photo courtesy: Instagram/theracemonkey)
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift & Dzire spotted testing, will come with sunroof
19 Mar 2024
A test mule of the upcoming Maruti Dzire facelift sedan was spotted testing near Gurugram ahead of its expected launch this year. (Image courtesy: Facebook/@JainDeepak)
Maruti Dzire facelift sedan spotted testing ahead of launch
5 Feb 2024
Maruti Suzuki Videos

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift comes with a new Z Series petrol engine which replaces the old K Series unit. The new engine, now less powerful, promises to offer improved fuel efficiency.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift: Pros and cons explained
6 Jun 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth generation Swift hatchback in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7.50 lakh (ex-showroom). Under the hood, the Swift gets a new 1.2-litre 3-cylinder engine mated to 5-speed manual and 4-speed AMT gearbox.
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift review: Is it swifter with new engine?
16 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has introduced the new Swift hatchback which earlier made its debut in Japan. The India-spec model comes with similar changes in design and powertrain.
Maruti Suzuki Swift 2024 launched: First look
9 May 2024
Maruti Suzuki has launched the Invicto premium MPV, its biggest and most expensive car in the lineup. Based on Toyota Innova HyCross, the Invicto comes at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Watch Maruti Suzuki Invicto MPV review: Worthy challenger to Toyota Innova HyCross?
11 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Invicto has been launched at an introductory price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>24.79 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki Invicto launched in India: First Look
5 Jul 2023
Maruti Suzuki Dzire FAQs

The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Dungarpur is Rs 6,85,902.
In Dungarpur, the RTO charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi will be Rs 52,042.
The insurance Charges for the Maruti Suzuki Dzire LXi in Dungarpur is Rs 35,412.
The following is a detailed breakdown of the price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire base variant in Dungarpur: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 5,97,948, RTO - Rs. 52,042, Insurance - Rs. 35,412, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. With all of the above factors taken into account, the on-road price of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire in ##cityName## is Rs. 6,85,902.
The top model of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is the Maruti Suzuki ZXi Plus AGS, with an on-road price of Rs. 8,80,637 in Dungarpur.
The on-road price of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Dungarpur starts at Rs. 6,85,902 and goes upto Rs. 8,80,637. The on road price is made up of ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax and insurance amount.
EMI for base variant of Maruti Suzuki Dzire in Dungarpur will be Rs. 13,908. These calculations are done considering 8.0% loan interest rate and 5 year loan tenure.

